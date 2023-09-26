The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. -Aphrodite's Child
Four Seasons In One Day - Crowded House
Fantastic Day - Haircut 100
Trip the Light Fantastic - Greta Van Fleet
Black Smoke Rising - Greta Van Fleet
3rd of 4 - Takotsubo Men.
What's going on - 4 non Blondes.
Going Up The Country - Canned Heat
Im Going to Make You Love Me - The Supremes
Feel Like Making Love - Bad Company
I Feel Love - Donna Summer
I Feel Fine - The Beatles
Just Fine - Mary J. Blige
Just Can't Get Enough - Depeche Mode
I Can't Get Enough - Bad Company
(I Cant Get No) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones
Roll Away the Stone - Mott the Hoople
Picture Me Rollin - 2Pac
Picture This - Blondie
This is a call - Foo Fighters.
Call Me - Blondie
King's Call - Phil Lynott
Tribute to a King - William Bell
The Temple Of The King - Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow
Hunger strike - Temple of the Dog.
Dog Faced Boy - Phish
Black eyed boy - Texas.
Black Coffee - All Saints
Afternoons and Coffeespoons - Crash Test Dummies.
Coffee and TV - Blur
The Revolution Will Not Be Televised - Gil Scott-Heron
If you tolerate this then your children will be next - Manic Street Preachers.
If Heaven Lies - The Nils
Page created in 0.037 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]