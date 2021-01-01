The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. -Aphrodite's Child
Four Seasons In One Day - Crowded House
Fantastic Day - Haircut 100
Trip the Light Fantastic - Greta Van Fleet
Black Smoke Rising - Greta Van Fleet
3rd of 4 - Takotsubo Men.
What's going on - 4 non Blondes.
Going Up The Country - Canned Heat
Im Going to Make You Love Me - The Supremes
Feel Like Making Love - Bad Company
I Feel Love - Donna Summer
I Feel Fine - The Beatles
Just Fine - Mary J. Blige
