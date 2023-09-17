« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2667622 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68120 on: September 17, 2023, 10:05:36 pm »
only6times on September 17, 2023, 10:03:44 pm
Love rears it's ugly head -Living Colour

Choice of Colours - The Impressions
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68121 on: September 17, 2023, 10:17:26 pm »
So Howard Philips on September 17, 2023, 10:05:36 pm
Choice of Colours - The Impressions
Forbidden Colours - David Sylvian.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68122 on: September 18, 2023, 02:02:35 am »
Son of Spion on September 17, 2023, 10:17:26 pm
Forbidden Colours - David Sylvian.
True colours - Cyndi Lauper.
Offline Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68123 on: September 18, 2023, 04:14:23 am »
Flaccido Dongingo on September 18, 2023, 02:02:35 am
True colours - Cyndi Lauper.


True Love Waits - Radiohead
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68124 on: September 18, 2023, 12:14:58 pm »
Salty Dog on September 18, 2023, 04:14:23 am

True Love Waits - Radiohead
True Love Ways - Buddy Holly
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68125 on: September 18, 2023, 06:04:02 pm »
Terry de Niro on September 18, 2023, 12:14:58 pm
True Love Ways - Buddy Holly

Love My Way - Psychedelic Furs
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68126 on: September 18, 2023, 06:46:39 pm »
Boston always unofficial on September 18, 2023, 06:04:02 pm

Love My Way - Psychedelic Furs
Black rose way - Screaming Trees.
Offline joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68127 on: September 18, 2023, 07:21:27 pm »
Flaccido Dongingo on September 18, 2023, 06:46:39 pm
Black rose way - Screaming Trees.
Black Betty-Ram Jam
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68128 on: September 18, 2023, 07:23:45 pm »
joe buck on September 18, 2023, 07:21:27 pm
Black Betty-Ram Jam

Back to Black - Amy Winehouse
Offline only6times

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68129 on: September 18, 2023, 09:11:27 pm »
Sudden Death Draft Loser on September 18, 2023, 07:23:45 pm
Back to Black - Amy Winehouse
The sweetest smile-Black
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68130 on: September 18, 2023, 09:38:32 pm »
only6times on September 18, 2023, 09:11:27 pm
The sweetest smile-Black
Uncertain Smile - The The.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68131 on: September 18, 2023, 11:56:47 pm »
Son of Spion on September 18, 2023, 09:38:32 pm
Uncertain Smile - The The.
Uncertain Weather - Genesis
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68132 on: Yesterday at 12:11:52 am »
Terry de Niro on September 18, 2023, 11:56:47 pm
Uncertain Weather - Genesis
Weather With You - Crowded House.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68133 on: Yesterday at 12:47:52 am »
Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:11:52 am
Weather With You - Crowded House.
Cut like a buffalo - The Dead Weather.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68134 on: Yesterday at 01:51:32 am »
Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:47:52 am
Cut like a buffalo - The Dead Weather.
Buffalo Stance - Neneh Cherry
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68135 on: Yesterday at 02:07:59 am »
duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:51:32 am
Buffalo Stance - Neneh Cherry
Save tonight - Eagle Eye Cherry.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68136 on: Yesterday at 11:14:46 am »
Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:07:59 am
Save tonight - Eagle Eye Cherry.
Save the Last Dance for Me - The Drifters
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68137 on: Yesterday at 02:21:19 pm »
Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:14:46 am
Save the Last Dance for Me - The Drifters
Your Mama Dont Dance - Poison
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68138 on: Yesterday at 03:21:06 pm »
duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:21:19 pm
Your Mama Dont Dance - Poison
Take your mama out - Scissor Sisters.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68139 on: Yesterday at 04:35:19 pm »
Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:21:06 pm
Take your mama out - Scissor Sisters.
Mama Weer All Crazee Now - Slade

Spoiler
Most of their early stuff had what looks like poor spelling.
[close]
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68140 on: Yesterday at 04:46:48 pm »
Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:35:19 pm
Mama Weer All Crazee Now - Slade

Spoiler
Most of their early stuff had what looks like poor spelling.
[close]

Mama - Genesis
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68141 on: Yesterday at 06:35:29 pm »
SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 04:46:48 pm
Mama - Genesis

Hey Mama - Lee Scratch Perry
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68142 on: Yesterday at 06:40:21 pm »
Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:35:29 pm

Hey Mama - Lee Scratch Perry
Hey You - The Cure.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68143 on: Yesterday at 10:13:59 pm »
Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:40:21 pm
Hey You - The Cure.
Hey dude - Kula Shakerm
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68144 on: Today at 12:12:45 am »
Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:13:59 pm
Hey dude - Kula Shakerm
Hey You - The Quireboys
Offline rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68145 on: Today at 12:32:44 am »
duvva 💅 on Today at 12:12:45 am
Hey You - The Quireboys
You Are the Sunshine of My Life - Stevie Wonder
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68146 on: Today at 12:33:26 am »
duvva 💅 on Today at 12:12:45 am
Hey You - The Quireboys
Hey You - Pink Floyd
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68147 on: Today at 02:04:33 am »
Terry de Niro on Today at 12:33:26 am
Hey You - Pink Floyd
Wish you were here - Pink Floyd.
