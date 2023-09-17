Love rears it's ugly head -Living Colour
Choice of Colours - The Impressions
Forbidden Colours - David Sylvian.
True colours - Cyndi Lauper.
True Love Waits - Radiohead
True Love Ways - Buddy Holly
Love My Way - Psychedelic Furs
Black rose way - Screaming Trees.
Black Betty-Ram Jam
Back to Black - Amy Winehouse
The sweetest smile-Black
Uncertain Smile - The The.
Uncertain Weather - Genesis
Weather With You - Crowded House.
Cut like a buffalo - The Dead Weather.
Buffalo Stance - Neneh Cherry
Save tonight - Eagle Eye Cherry.
Save the Last Dance for Me - The Drifters
Your Mama Dont Dance - Poison
Take your mama out - Scissor Sisters.
Mama Weer All Crazee Now - SladeSpoilerMost of their early stuff had what looks like poor spelling.[close]
Mama - Genesis
Hey Mama - Lee Scratch Perry
Hey You - The Cure.
