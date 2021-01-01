Out of Control - The Chemical Brothers
Out In The Fields - Gary Moore
Stay Out Of It - Cabaret Voltaire
Going out - Supergrass.
Going Up The Country - Canned Heat
In A Big Country - Big Country
Club Country - The Associates.
Bat Country - Avenged Sevenfold
What's A Girl To Do? - Bat For Lashes.
Not the Girl You Think You Are - Crowded House
About a girl - Nirvana.
Another Girl Another Planet - The Only Ones
Another Girl - The Beatles
The Girl With The Patent Leather Face - Soft Cell.
Youre Going to Lose That Girl - The Beatles
You Can't Do That - The Beatles
You Shouldn't Do That - Hawkwind
Your Mother Should Know - The Beatles
Does Your Mother Know - ABBA
Does the system work - Discharge
This Womens Work-The Lovely Kate Bush
We Can Work It Out - The Beatles
Why Dont We Do It In The Road? - The Beatles
Dont you (forget about me) - Simple Minds
