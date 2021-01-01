« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1696 1697 1698 1699 1700 [1701]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2660798 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,176
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68000 on: Yesterday at 10:20:39 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 09:16:29 am
God is a DJ - Faithless
Organ Donor - DJ Shadow
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,086
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68001 on: Yesterday at 10:54:22 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 09:16:29 am
God is a DJ - Faithless
Panic (Hang The DJ) - The Smiths
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,716
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68002 on: Yesterday at 12:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:54:22 am
Panic (Hang The DJ) - The Smiths

Panic in Detroit - David Bowie
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,086
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68003 on: Yesterday at 12:45:41 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 12:37:11 pm
Panic in Detroit - David Bowie
Detroit Breakdown - The J. Geils Band
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,716
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68004 on: Yesterday at 01:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:45:41 pm
Detroit Breakdown - The J. Geils Band

She Shot a Hole in My Soul - Geno Washington and the Ram Jam Band
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,852
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68005 on: Yesterday at 03:22:44 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:33:56 pm
She Shot a Hole in My Soul - Geno Washington and the Ram Jam Band
Black hole sun - Soundgarden.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,086
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68006 on: Yesterday at 03:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:22:44 pm
Black hole sun - Soundgarden.
Distant Sun - Crowded House
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,773
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68007 on: Yesterday at 03:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:25:58 pm
Distant Sun - Crowded House

The Sun Always Shines on TV - A-Ha
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,086
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68008 on: Yesterday at 03:30:55 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 03:28:25 pm
The Sun Always Shines on TV - A-Ha
Why Does It Always Rain On Me - Travis
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,018
  • JFT 97
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68009 on: Yesterday at 03:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:30:55 pm
Why Does It Always Rain On Me - Travis
Purple Rain - Prince
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,086
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68010 on: Yesterday at 03:39:25 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 03:37:01 pm
Purple Rain - Prince
Purple Haze - Jimi Hendrix
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,018
  • JFT 97
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68011 on: Yesterday at 03:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:39:25 pm
Purple Haze - Jimi Hendrix
Mr Haze - Texas
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,086
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68012 on: Yesterday at 03:47:46 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 03:44:19 pm
Mr Haze - Texas
Mr. Blue Sky - ELO
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,018
  • JFT 97
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68013 on: Yesterday at 03:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:47:46 pm
Mr. Blue Sky - ELO
Spirit in the Sky - Norman Greenbaum
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,086
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68014 on: Yesterday at 03:56:14 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 03:52:58 pm
Spirit in the Sky - Norman Greenbaum
The Spirit Of Radio - Rush
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,018
  • JFT 97
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68015 on: Yesterday at 04:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:56:14 pm
The Spirit Of Radio - Rush
Do You Remember Rock 'n' Roll Radio? - Ramones
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,852
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68016 on: Yesterday at 04:21:59 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 04:01:35 pm
Do You Remember Rock 'n' Roll Radio? - Ramones
Radio nowhere - Bruce Springsteen.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,176
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68017 on: Yesterday at 04:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:21:59 pm
Radio nowhere - Bruce Springsteen.
Road to Nowhere - Talking Heads
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,086
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68018 on: Yesterday at 04:57:30 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:28:42 pm
Road to Nowhere - Talking Heads
Nowhere Man - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,815
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68019 on: Yesterday at 05:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:57:30 pm
Nowhere Man - The Beatles
Nowhere Girl - B-Movie.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68020 on: Yesterday at 06:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:56:24 pm
Nowhere Girl - B-Movie.

Zyklon b movie - Subhumans
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 862
  • La La La La La Goose Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68021 on: Yesterday at 06:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:09:09 pm

Zyklon b movie - Subhumans
Movie Star -Harpo
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,176
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68022 on: Yesterday at 06:51:06 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 06:37:08 pm
Movie Star -Harpo
The Movie - Aerosmith
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,716
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68023 on: Yesterday at 07:06:08 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:51:06 pm
The Movie - Aerosmith

Western Olympics - The Olympics
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 862
  • La La La La La Goose Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68024 on: Yesterday at 07:24:54 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:06:08 pm
Western Olympics - The Olympics
Hey Western Union Man-Bruce Springsteen
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68025 on: Yesterday at 07:34:56 pm »
Man It Feels Like Space Again - Pond
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,086
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68026 on: Yesterday at 07:45:52 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 07:34:56 pm
Man It Feels Like Space Again - Pond
It Feels Like the First Time - Foreigner
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68027 on: Yesterday at 07:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 07:45:52 pm
It Feels Like the First Time - Foreigner

This is how it feels - Carter usm
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,086
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68028 on: Yesterday at 07:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:50:55 pm

This is how it feels - Carter usm
How Does It Feel - Slade
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,580
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68029 on: Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 07:55:06 pm
How Does It Feel - Slade

Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,716
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68030 on: Yesterday at 10:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm
Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man

Still Water (Love) - Four Tops
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,086
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68031 on: Today at 12:08:07 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:23:15 pm
Still Water (Love) - Four Tops
Smoke On The Water - Deep Purple
Logged

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68032 on: Today at 12:26:10 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:08:07 am
Smoke On The Water - Deep Purple
Smoke & Mirrors - Gotye
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,176
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68033 on: Today at 12:54:16 am »
Quote from: PeterJM on Today at 12:26:10 am
Smoke & Mirrors - Gotye
Holy Smoke - Iron Maiden
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,815
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68034 on: Today at 08:38:01 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:54:16 am
Holy Smoke - Iron Maiden
The Holy Hour - The Cure.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,086
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68035 on: Today at 09:09:08 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:38:01 am
The Holy Hour - The Cure.
In The Midnight Hour - Wilson Pickett
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,176
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68036 on: Today at 10:36:30 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:09:08 am
In The Midnight Hour - Wilson Pickett

Midnight From The Inside Out - The Black Crowes
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 1696 1697 1698 1699 1700 [1701]   Go Up
« previous next »
 