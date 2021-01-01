God is a DJ - Faithless
Panic (Hang The DJ) - The Smiths
Panic in Detroit - David Bowie
Detroit Breakdown - The J. Geils Band
She Shot a Hole in My Soul - Geno Washington and the Ram Jam Band
Black hole sun - Soundgarden.
Distant Sun - Crowded House
The Sun Always Shines on TV - A-Ha
Why Does It Always Rain On Me - Travis
Purple Rain - Prince
Purple Haze - Jimi Hendrix
Mr Haze - Texas
Mr. Blue Sky - ELO
Spirit in the Sky - Norman Greenbaum
The Spirit Of Radio - Rush
Do You Remember Rock 'n' Roll Radio? - Ramones
Radio nowhere - Bruce Springsteen.
Road to Nowhere - Talking Heads
Nowhere Man - The Beatles
Nowhere Girl - B-Movie.
Zyklon b movie - Subhumans
Movie Star -Harpo
The Movie - Aerosmith
Western Olympics - The Olympics
Man It Feels Like Space Again - Pond
It Feels Like the First Time - Foreigner
This is how it feels - Carter usm
How Does It Feel - Slade
Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man
Still Water (Love) - Four Tops
Smoke On The Water - Deep Purple
Smoke & Mirrors - Gotye
