No cure - Simple Minds
No Feelings - Sex Pistols.
Hooked On A Feeling - BJ Thomas
Hooked on You - Sweet Sensation
You Can Call Me Al - Paul Simon
(Call Me) Number One - The Tremeloes
Lucky Number - Lene Lovich.
Lucky Strike - Maroon 5
Lucky You - The Lightning Seeds
Girl i want you - The Seeds
Girl From The Snow Country-Jean Jacques-Burnel
Informer- M.C Snow
An Olive Grove Facing the Sea - Snow Patrol
Lost patrol - Big Country
Lost In Love - Air Supply
Sexy boy-Air
You Sexy Thing - Hot Chocolate
The Way You Do the Things You Do - The Temptations
You Shouldn't Do That - Hawkwind
That's The Way (I Like It) - KC and The Sunshine Band
Trippin' on sunshine - Pizzaman.
Trippin on a Hole in a Paper Heart - Stone Temple Pilots
Down In A Hole - Alice In Chains
Deep In The Hole - AC/DC
How Deep Is Your Love - The Bee Gees
How soon is now - The Smiths
How Do U Want It - 2Pac (Ft. K-Ci & JoJo)
I Want It That Way - Backstreet Boys
I call your name - The Boys
You Know My Name - The Beatles
Killing In The Name - Rage Against The Machine
Killing Me Softly - Roberta Flack
Me, myself and I - Joan Armatrading
Walking By Myself - Gary Moore
Walking into Clarkesdale- Page and Plant
