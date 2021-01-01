« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1695 1696 1697 1698 1699 [1700]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2658588 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,809
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67960 on: Yesterday at 08:44:12 am »
Quote from: kezzy on September  9, 2023, 08:23:37 pm
No cure - Simple Minds
No Feelings - Sex Pistols.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,698
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67961 on: Yesterday at 10:07:11 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:44:12 am
No Feelings - Sex Pistols.

Hooked On A Feeling - BJ Thomas
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,051
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67962 on: Yesterday at 12:06:40 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:07:11 am
Hooked On A Feeling - BJ Thomas
Hooked on You - Sweet Sensation
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
  • JFT 97
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67963 on: Yesterday at 12:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:06:40 pm
Hooked on You - Sweet Sensation
You Can Call Me Al - Paul Simon
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,051
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67964 on: Yesterday at 12:29:21 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 12:08:23 pm
You Can Call Me Al - Paul Simon
(Call Me) Number One - The Tremeloes
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,809
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67965 on: Yesterday at 03:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:29:21 pm
(Call Me) Number One - The Tremeloes
Lucky Number - Lene Lovich.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,051
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67966 on: Yesterday at 04:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:43:23 pm
Lucky Number - Lene Lovich.
Lucky Strike - Maroon 5
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,698
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67967 on: Yesterday at 04:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:00:44 pm
Lucky Strike - Maroon 5

Lucky You - The Lightning Seeds
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67968 on: Yesterday at 05:36:38 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:04:03 pm
Lucky You - The Lightning Seeds

Girl i want you - The Seeds
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 860
  • La La La La La Goose Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67969 on: Yesterday at 05:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:36:38 pm

Girl i want you - The Seeds
Girl From The Snow Country-Jean Jacques-Burnel
Logged

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,941
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67970 on: Yesterday at 06:06:58 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 05:50:28 pm
Girl From The Snow Country-Jean Jacques-Burnel
Informer- M.C Snow
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,167
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67971 on: Yesterday at 07:31:04 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 06:06:58 pm
Informer- M.C Snow
An Olive Grove Facing the Sea - Snow Patrol
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 716
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67972 on: Yesterday at 08:11:32 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 07:31:04 pm
An Olive Grove Facing the Sea - Snow Patrol

Lost patrol - Big Country
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,051
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67973 on: Yesterday at 08:53:34 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 08:11:32 pm
Lost patrol - Big Country
Lost In Love - Air Supply
Logged

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,941
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67974 on: Yesterday at 09:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:53:34 pm
Lost In Love - Air Supply

Sexy boy-Air
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,051
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67975 on: Yesterday at 09:12:18 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:04:52 pm
Sexy boy-Air
You Sexy Thing - Hot Chocolate
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,698
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67976 on: Yesterday at 10:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:12:18 pm
You Sexy Thing - Hot Chocolate

The Way You Do the Things You Do - The Temptations
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67977 on: Yesterday at 11:03:40 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:15:45 pm
The Way You Do the Things You Do - The Temptations
You Shouldn't Do That - Hawkwind
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,051
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67978 on: Today at 12:16:28 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 11:03:40 pm
You Shouldn't Do That - Hawkwind
That's The Way (I Like It) - KC and The Sunshine Band
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,845
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67979 on: Today at 02:26:30 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:16:28 am
That's The Way (I Like It) - KC and The Sunshine Band
Trippin' on sunshine - Pizzaman.
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,578
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67980 on: Today at 08:03:08 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:26:30 am
Trippin' on sunshine - Pizzaman.


Trippin on a Hole in a Paper Heart - Stone Temple Pilots
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,930
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67981 on: Today at 08:36:40 am »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 08:03:08 am

Trippin on a Hole in a Paper Heart - Stone Temple Pilots

Down In A Hole - Alice In Chains
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,167
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67982 on: Today at 09:29:28 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:36:40 am
Down In A Hole - Alice In Chains
Deep In The Hole - AC/DC
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,051
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67983 on: Today at 11:17:20 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:29:28 am
Deep In The Hole - AC/DC
How Deep Is Your Love - The Bee Gees
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 716
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67984 on: Today at 12:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:17:20 am
How Deep Is Your Love - The Bee Gees

How soon is now - The Smiths
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,578
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67985 on: Today at 12:57:49 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 12:46:13 pm
How soon is now - The Smiths


How Do U Want It - 2Pac (Ft. K-Ci & JoJo)
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,051
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67986 on: Today at 04:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 12:57:49 pm

How Do U Want It - 2Pac (Ft. K-Ci & JoJo)
I Want It That Way - Backstreet Boys
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67987 on: Today at 06:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:28:27 pm
I Want It That Way - Backstreet Boys

I call your name - The Boys
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,051
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67988 on: Today at 06:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 06:08:00 pm

I call your name - The Boys
You Know My Name - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67989 on: Today at 06:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:14:29 pm
You Know My Name - The Beatles
Killing In The Name - Rage Against The Machine
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,051
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67990 on: Today at 06:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 06:19:24 pm
Killing In The Name - Rage Against The Machine
Killing Me Softly - Roberta Flack
Logged

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,941
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67991 on: Today at 08:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:21:09 pm
Killing Me Softly - Roberta Flack
Me, myself and I - Joan Armatrading
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,051
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67992 on: Today at 08:16:07 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 08:12:09 pm
Me, myself and I - Joan Armatrading
Walking By Myself - Gary Moore
Logged

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,941
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67993 on: Today at 08:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:16:07 pm
Walking By Myself - Gary Moore
Walking into Clarkesdale-  Page and Plant
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67994 on: Today at 08:33:04 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 08:22:35 pm
Walking into Clarkesdale-  Page and Plant

Turn The Page - Golden Earring
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1695 1696 1697 1698 1699 [1700]   Go Up
« previous next »
 