Black Night - Deep Purple
Blood is Thicker than Water - Black Label Society
Smoke On The Water - Deep Purple
Dirty Water - Dropkick Murphys
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap - AC/DC
And A Bang On The Ear - The Waterboys
She Bangs the Drums - Stone Rose
Kick Drums & Red Wine - The Midnight
Red Wine At Dead Time - Cecil.
Red at night - Gaslight Anthem.
Ode To The Red Queen - My Vitriol.
Little Red Rooster - Howlin' Wolf
Cry Wolf - A-ha.
Cry Baby Cry - The Beatles
A Crow and a Baby - Human League.
As the Crow Flies - The Animals
All I Wanna Do - Cheryl Crow
All My Loving - The Beatles
Loving You Sunday Morning - The Scorpions
Morning Has Broken - Cat Stevens
Silent in the Morning - Phish
Silent Running - Mike + The Mechanics
Keep On Running(till you burn) - U.K. Subs
Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush
The Fool On The Hill - The Beatles
