In My Life - The Beatles
Free as a bird - The Beatles.
And Your Bird Can Sing - The Beatles
I have shamelessly stolen this 'game' from another forum...It works like this, we start off with the name of a song, and then the next person to post has to use one of the words from that song titleeg.Green Day - American Idiotand then...Don McLean - American Pieand it just goes on from therethe only rule is that the same word used can't be repeated unless the song title only has one word, and the song can't be repeated twice.I'll start off with...Nine Inch Nails - All The Love In The WorldSee how long this lasts...
Ahem
Gem of a Bird - The View
Not only have I used the same artist, but I also included the same word from each song as well. Go check. A View To A Kill - Duran Duran
Ordinary World - Duran Duran.
Mad World - Corrosion of Conformity
This Corrosion - Sisters of Mercy.
Soul Sister Brown Sugar - Sam and Dave
Sister Luck - The Black Crowes
Sister Surprise - Gary Numan.
Lady Willpower - Gary Pucket and the Union Gap
Early in the Morning - The Gap Band
My Morning Song - The Black Crowes
The Rain Song - Led Zeppelin
Here Comes The Rain Again - Eurythmics
Here Comes The Sun - The Beatles
Sun Hits The Sky - Supergrass
Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds - The Beatles
Bullet the blue sky-U2
Bullet with Butterfly Wings - Smashing Pumpkins
Cherub rock - Smashing Pumpkins.
Let There Be Rock - AC/DC
When The Machines Rock - Tubeway Army.
In The Army Now - Status Quo
Army of me - Bjork.
Dreaming of Me - Depeche Mode.
Dreaming In A - The Wildhearts
In The Air Tonight - Phil Collins
The Air Between Us - Hammock.
Torn Between Two Lovers - Mary McGregor
