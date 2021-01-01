« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1693 1694 1695 1696 1697 [1698]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2651486 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,817
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67880 on: Yesterday at 04:48:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:47:59 pm
In My Life - The Beatles   8)
Free as a bird - The Beatles.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,980
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67881 on: Yesterday at 04:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:48:41 pm
Free as a bird - The Beatles.
And Your Bird Can Sing - The Beatles
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67882 on: Yesterday at 04:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:49:31 pm
And Your Bird Can Sing - The Beatles
Gem of a Bird - The View
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,800
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67883 on: Yesterday at 04:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on November 14, 2005, 07:38:38 pm
I have shamelessly stolen this 'game' from another forum...

It works like this, we start off with the name of a song, and then the next person to post has to use one of the words from that song title

eg.

Green Day - American Idiot


and then...


Don McLean - American Pie

and it just goes on from there


the only rule is that the same word used can't be repeated unless the song title only has one word, and the song can't be repeated twice.


I'll start off with...


Nine Inch Nails - All The Love In The World



See how long this lasts...

:wave

Ahem
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,980
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67884 on: Yesterday at 05:03:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:58:50 pm
Ahem
Not only have I used the same artist, but I also included the same word from each song as well.
Go check.   :wave

Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 04:52:19 pm
Gem of a Bird - The View
A View To A Kill - Duran Duran
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,817
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67885 on: Yesterday at 05:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:03:48 pm
Not only have I used the same artist, but I also included the same word from each song as well.
Go check.   :wave
A View To A Kill - Duran Duran
Ordinary World - Duran Duran.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67886 on: Yesterday at 06:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:46:56 pm
Ordinary World - Duran Duran.

Mad World - Corrosion of Conformity
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,760
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67887 on: Yesterday at 07:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:39:17 pm

Mad World - Corrosion of Conformity
This Corrosion - Sisters of Mercy.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,666
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67888 on: Yesterday at 07:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:19:07 pm
This Corrosion - Sisters of Mercy.

Soul Sister Brown Sugar - Sam and Dave
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,110
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67889 on: Yesterday at 07:41:04 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:29:00 pm
Soul Sister Brown Sugar - Sam and Dave
Sister Luck - The Black Crowes
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,150
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67890 on: Yesterday at 07:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 07:41:04 pm
Sister Luck - The Black Crowes

Sister Morphine - The Rolling Stones
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,760
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67891 on: Yesterday at 07:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 07:41:04 pm
Sister Luck - The Black Crowes
Sister Surprise - Gary Numan.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,666
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67892 on: Yesterday at 07:47:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:44:01 pm
Sister Surprise - Gary Numan.

Lady Willpower - Gary Pucket and the Union Gap
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,566
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67893 on: Yesterday at 07:50:40 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:47:50 pm
Lady Willpower - Gary Pucket and the Union Gap

Early in the Morning - The Gap Band
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,150
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67894 on: Yesterday at 07:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 07:50:40 pm
Early in the Morning - The Gap Band
My Morning Song - The Black Crowes
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,980
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67895 on: Yesterday at 08:05:00 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 07:54:22 pm
My Morning Song - The Black Crowes
The Rain Song - Led Zeppelin
Logged

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67896 on: Yesterday at 08:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:05:00 pm
The Rain Song - Led Zeppelin
Here Comes The Rain Again - Eurythmics
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,980
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67897 on: Yesterday at 08:13:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterJM on Yesterday at 08:12:05 pm
Here Comes The Rain Again - Eurythmics
Here Comes The Sun - The Beatles     8)
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,150
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67898 on: Yesterday at 08:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:13:47 pm
Here Comes The Sun - The Beatles     8)
Sun Hits The Sky - Supergrass
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,980
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67899 on: Yesterday at 09:07:26 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:57:13 pm
Sun Hits The Sky - Supergrass
Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds - The Beatles
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,927
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67900 on: Yesterday at 10:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:07:26 pm
Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds - The Beatles
Bullet  the blue sky-U2
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,150
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67901 on: Yesterday at 10:23:28 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 10:19:50 pm
Bullet  the blue sky-U2
Bullet with Butterfly Wings - Smashing Pumpkins
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,817
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67902 on: Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:23:28 pm
Bullet with Butterfly Wings - Smashing Pumpkins
Cherub rock - Smashing Pumpkins.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,980
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67903 on: Yesterday at 11:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm
Cherub rock - Smashing Pumpkins.
Let There Be Rock - AC/DC
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,760
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67904 on: Yesterday at 11:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:26:51 pm
Let There Be Rock - AC/DC
When The Machines Rock - Tubeway Army.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,150
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67905 on: Today at 12:11:20 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:37:46 pm
When The Machines Rock - Tubeway Army.
In The Army Now - Status Quo
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,817
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67906 on: Today at 12:19:32 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:11:20 am
In The Army Now - Status Quo
Army of me - Bjork.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,760
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67907 on: Today at 12:47:56 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:19:32 am
Army of me - Bjork.
Dreaming of Me - Depeche Mode.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,150
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67908 on: Today at 01:01:54 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:47:56 am
Dreaming of Me - Depeche Mode.
Dreaming In A - The Wildhearts
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,110
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67909 on: Today at 08:32:06 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:01:54 am
Dreaming In A - The Wildhearts
You Know You're Only Dreaming - Hawkwind
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,980
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67910 on: Today at 08:32:41 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:01:54 am
Dreaming In A - The Wildhearts
In The Air Tonight - Phil Collins
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,760
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67911 on: Today at 11:22:36 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:32:41 am
In The Air Tonight - Phil Collins
The Air Between Us - Hammock.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,666
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67912 on: Today at 11:25:35 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:22:36 am
The Air Between Us - Hammock.

Torn Between Two Lovers - Mary McGregor
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,760
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67913 on: Today at 11:29:11 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:25:35 am
Torn Between Two Lovers - Mary McGregor
Lovers On Main Street - Japan.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.
Pages: 1 ... 1693 1694 1695 1696 1697 [1698]   Go Up
« previous next »
 