Over You - Roxy Music.
(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman - Aretha Franklin
The Natural One - Folk Implosion.
One Way Glass - Manfred Mann Chapter Three
We Are Glass - Gary Numan.
Mad World - Michael Andrew and Gary Jules
World in my eyes - Depeche Mode.
Half The World Away - Oasis
Sail Away - David Gray
Please forgive me - David Gray.
Please Please Me - The Beatles
From Me To You - The Beatles
She Loves You - The Beatles
She's Leaving Home - The BeatlesSpoilerMight get their complete song collection going here [close]
Leaving On a Jet Plane - Peter, Paul and MarySorry Terry.
SpoilerBOO !!! [close]Paper Plane - Status Quo
SpoilerI thought we were going to do the singles in order for a minute [close]Paper Rings - Taylor Swift
Billy Dont Be a Hero - Paper Lace
Holding Out For A Hero - Bonnie Tyler
My Hero - Foo Fighters.
My Friend Stan - Slade
Jenny was a friend of mine - The Killers.
Jenny Don't Be Hasty - Paolo Nutini
Don't be cruel - Elvis Presley.SpoilerI've the whole afternoon off so I'm ready for you Terry! ;-p[close]
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.18]