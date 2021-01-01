In My Time of Dying - Led Zeppelin
My Girl - The Temptations
My Girl - The Temptations
Just a girl - No doubt
Just A Boy - Leo Sayer,
Im A Boy - The Who
Who Are You - The Who
Are You Gonna Be My Girl - Jet
Are You Gonna Go My Way - Lenny Kravitz
My Way - Frank Sinatra
Something In The Way - Nirvana.
Three Time Loser - Wilson Pickett
Walk This Way - Aerosmith
Just Walk In My Shoes - Billie Davis
Walk Like An Egyptian - The Bangles
Walk - Pantera.
Walk Like a Man - The Four Seasons
I'm A Man - The Spencer Davis Group
A New Kind Of Man - John Foxx.
