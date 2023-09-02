A View To A Kill - Duran Duran
A View To A Kill - Duran Duran
In for the kill - La Roux.
In For a Riot - Infa Riot
Run Riot - Def Leppard
Pour some sugar on me - Def Leppard.
Changes - Sugar
Everything changes - Take That.
Everything in its Right Place - Radiohead
In This Place-The Stranglers
Can't Touch This - MC Hammer
Touch Too Much - ACDC
Touch Me - The Doors
Behind Closed Doors - Charlie Rich
Behind blue eyes - Limp Bizkit.
The Men Behind The Wire - The Wolfe Tones
Live Wire - Mötley Crüe
Live Wire - ACDC
Live And Let Die - Paul McCartney And Wings
Everyday I Die - Tubeway Army.
Dreams of the Everyday Housewife - Glen Campbell
You Make My Dreams (Come True) - Daryl Hall & John Oates
True Grit - Glen Campbell
True Blue - Madonna
True - Spandau Ballet
True Faith - New Order
Presence of the Lord - Blind Faith
The Lord Is Out Of Control - Mogwai.
The Lord of Lightning - King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Kill The King - Rainbow
How I Could Just Kill a Man - Cypress Hill
How Does It Feel - Slade
Feels Like We Only Go Backwards - Tame Impala
Feels like heaven - Fiction Factory.
