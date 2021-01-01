« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1687 1688 1689 1690 1691 [1692]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2640974 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,516
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67640 on: Yesterday at 10:31:48 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:30:33 pm
America Woman - The Guess Who

Woman In Love - Barbara Streisand
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,530
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67641 on: Yesterday at 10:32:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:31:48 pm
Woman In Love - Barbara Streisand

Im Living a Lie - Barbara Jean English
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67642 on: Yesterday at 11:02:39 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:32:53 pm
Im Living a Lie - Barbara Jean English

Living on a prayer - Bon Jovi
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,761
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67643 on: Yesterday at 11:27:25 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:30:33 pm
America Woman - The Guess Who
Who Are You - The Who
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,978
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67644 on: Today at 01:34:40 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:27:25 pm
Who Are You - The Who
Who You Are - Pearl Jam
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,064
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67645 on: Today at 10:01:31 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:34:40 am
Who You Are - Pearl Jam
Who Do You Think We Are - Caravan
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,761
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67646 on: Today at 11:34:16 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 10:01:31 am
Who Do You Think We Are - Caravan
Fool (If You Think It's Over) - Chris Rea
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67647 on: Today at 12:25:15 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:34:16 am
Fool (If You Think It's Over) - Chris Rea
Love Fool - The Cardigans
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,649
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67648 on: Today at 04:30:30 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 12:25:15 pm
Love Fool - The Cardigans
Spend The Love - Vök.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,761
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67649 on: Today at 04:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:30:30 pm
Spend The Love - Vök.
Spend the Night (Ce Soir) - The Isley Brothers
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,649
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67650 on: Today at 04:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:32:30 pm
Spend the Night (Ce Soir) - The Isley Brothers
Night Talk - Gary Numan.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67651 on: Today at 05:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:40:21 pm
Night Talk - Gary Numan.

Dancin' Late at Night - Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,761
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67652 on: Today at 05:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:12:20 pm

Dancin' Late at Night - Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers
Dancin' Across the USA - Lindsey Buckingham
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,516
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67653 on: Today at 05:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:23:38 pm
Dancin' Across the USA - Lindsey Buckingham

Born In The USA - Bruce Springsteen
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67654 on: Today at 06:44:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:56:01 pm
Born In The USA - Bruce Springsteen

Underworld - Born Slippy
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,546
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67655 on: Today at 06:47:14 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 06:44:33 pm
Underworld - Born Slippy


Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On) - Talking Heads
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,516
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67656 on: Today at 06:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 06:47:14 pm

Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On) - Talking Heads

Going Under - Evanescence
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67657 on: Today at 06:58:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:49:40 pm
Going Under - Evanescence

Down Under - Funeral Dress
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,649
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67658 on: Today at 07:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 06:58:58 pm

Down Under - Funeral Dress
Under The Water - Into Paradise.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,530
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67659 on: Today at 07:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:17:19 pm
Under The Water - Into Paradise.

If Paradise Is Half As Nice - Amen Corner
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,546
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67660 on: Today at 07:51:41 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:46:19 pm
If Paradise Is Half As Nice - Amen Corner

(Nice Dream) - Radiohead
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,530
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67661 on: Today at 07:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 07:51:41 pm
(Nice Dream) - Radiohead

The Thoughts of Emerlist Davjack - The Nice
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,761
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67662 on: Today at 08:00:42 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:53:30 pm
The Thoughts of Emerlist Davjack - The Nice
Thoughts and Prayers - Inclination
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,649
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67663 on: Today at 09:07:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:00:42 pm
Thoughts and Prayers - Inclination
Prayers For Rain - The Cure.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,761
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67664 on: Today at 09:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:07:38 pm
Prayers For Rain - The Cure.
Red Rain - Peter Gabriel
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,516
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67665 on: Today at 10:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:15:10 pm
Red Rain - Peter Gabriel

Have You Ever Seen The Rain - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,530
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67666 on: Today at 10:35:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:31:35 pm
Have You Ever Seen The Rain - Creedence Clearwater Revival

Did You Ever? - Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,761
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67667 on: Today at 10:58:05 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:35:34 pm
Did You Ever? - Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood
Did She Mention My Name - Gordon Lightfoot
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,530
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67668 on: Today at 10:59:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 10:58:05 pm
Did She Mention My Name - Gordon Lightfoot

A World Without Love - Peter and Gordon
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,761
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #67669 on: Today at 11:01:38 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:59:24 pm
A World Without Love - Peter and Gordon
World Where You Live - Crowded House
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1687 1688 1689 1690 1691 [1692]   Go Up
« previous next »
 