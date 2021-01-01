Space Oddity - David Bowie
Sail Away - David Gray
You Keep Running Away - Four Tops
You Keep Me Hangin' On - Vanilla Fudge
Ice Ice Baby - Vanilla Ice
The Baby Screams - The Cure.
Difficult To Cure - Rainbow
An Alien Cure - Gary Numan.
Smooth Criminal - Alien Ant Farm
The fun lovin' criminal - fun lovin' Criminals
No Fun - Sex Pistols
Sex and drugs and rock and roll. -Ian Dury and the Blockheads
Space sex - Hawkwind
Space man - Babylon Zoo
Babylon sisters -Steely Dan
Rivers of Babylon - The Melodians
River Deep Mountain High - Ike and Tina Turner
Hunting high and low - Stratovarius
Low Five - Sneaker Pimps.
Five to one - The Doors
One Of Our Submarines - Thomas Dolby.
One Of Us - Joan Osborne
Us and Them - Pink Floyd.
Here Comes the Night - Them
