Love and Pride - King.(Do I get a prize for including both a song title word and the name of the artist?)
King Of Pain - The Police
The Speed of Pain - Marilyn Manson.
Speed King - Deep Purple
The King Of Sunset Town - Marillion
King For a Day - Green Day
A Day In The Life - The Beatles
Free as a bird - The Beatles.
Bird Of Paradise - Snowy White
Paradise Place - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Paradise City - Guns N Roses
Pimper's Paradise - Bob Marley & the Wailers
If Paradise is Half as Nice - Amen Corner
If You Don't Know Me By Now - Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes
Where Are They Now - Cock Sparrer
Who Can It Be Now - Men At Work
Workingman's Dead - The Grateful Dead.
The Queen is Dead - The Smiths
MTV Get Off The Air- Dead Kennedys
What do I get? - Buzzcocks
So What - Liverpool Express
What A Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong
Goodbye Cruel World - Pink Floyd
Goodbye Blue Sky - Pink Floyd
Mr Blue Sky - ELO
Mr. Soft - Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
Mr. Tambourine Man - Bob Dylan
Mr. Pink Eyes - The Cure.
Eyes without a face. Billy Idol
Sexy Eyes - Dr Hook
You Sexy Thing - Hot Chocolate
Things can only get better - D:Ream
Something-Better Change-The Stranglers
A Change Is Gonna Come - Sam Cooke
A change would do you good - Sheryl Crow.
Good Times Bad Times - Led Zeppelin
Wearing and tearing - Led Zeppelin.
Page created in 0.041 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]