Music Association Game

Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67360 on: August 13, 2023, 03:31:19 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 13, 2023, 03:24:41 pm
Love and Pride - King.



(Do I get a prize for including both a song title word and the name of the artist?)  :)
King Of Pain - The Police
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67361 on: August 13, 2023, 04:03:06 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 13, 2023, 03:31:19 pm
King Of Pain - The Police
The Speed of Pain - Marilyn Manson.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67362 on: August 13, 2023, 04:05:46 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 13, 2023, 04:03:06 pm
The Speed of Pain - Marilyn Manson.
Speed King - Deep Purple
Offline rob1966

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67363 on: August 13, 2023, 04:22:44 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 13, 2023, 04:05:46 pm
Speed King - Deep Purple

The King Of Sunset Town - Marillion
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67364 on: August 13, 2023, 05:27:21 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on August 13, 2023, 04:22:44 pm
The King Of Sunset Town - Marillion
King For a Day - Green Day
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67365 on: August 13, 2023, 08:27:28 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on August 13, 2023, 05:27:21 pm
King For a Day - Green Day
A Day In The Life - The Beatles
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67366 on: August 13, 2023, 09:49:28 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 13, 2023, 08:27:28 pm
A Day In The Life - The Beatles
Free as a bird - The Beatles.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67367 on: Yesterday at 10:38:51 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 13, 2023, 09:49:28 pm
Free as a bird - The Beatles.
Bird Of Paradise - Snowy White
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67368 on: Yesterday at 10:54:41 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:38:51 am
Bird Of Paradise - Snowy White
Paradise Place - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Online SvenJohansen

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67369 on: Yesterday at 01:23:16 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:54:41 am
Paradise Place - Siouxsie and the Banshees.

Paradise City - Guns N Roses
Offline Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67370 on: Yesterday at 01:58:14 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 01:23:16 pm
Paradise City - Guns N Roses

Pimper's Paradise - Bob Marley & the Wailers
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67371 on: Yesterday at 02:28:18 pm
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 01:58:14 pm
Pimper's Paradise - Bob Marley & the Wailers
If Paradise is Half as Nice - Amen Corner
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67372 on: Yesterday at 03:56:52 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 02:28:18 pm
If Paradise is Half as Nice - Amen Corner
If You Don't Know Me By Now - Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67373 on: Yesterday at 05:46:54 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:56:52 pm
If You Don't Know Me By Now - Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes

Where Are They Now - Cock Sparrer
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67374 on: Yesterday at 05:56:36 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:46:54 pm

Where Are They Now - Cock Sparrer
Who Can It Be Now - Men At Work
Offline kesey

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67375 on: Yesterday at 06:02:14 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:56:36 pm
Who Can It Be Now - Men At Work

Workingman's Dead - The Grateful Dead.
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67376 on: Yesterday at 07:40:02 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 06:02:14 pm
Workingman's Dead - The Grateful Dead.
The Queen is Dead - The Smiths
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67377 on: Yesterday at 07:45:58 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 07:40:02 pm
The Queen is Dead - The Smiths

MTV Get Off The Air- Dead Kennedys
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67378 on: Yesterday at 08:32:00 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:45:58 pm

MTV Get Off The Air- Dead Kennedys
What do I get? - Buzzcocks
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67379 on: Yesterday at 08:39:41 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 08:32:00 pm
What do I get? - Buzzcocks
So What - Liverpool Express
Offline rob1966

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67380 on: Yesterday at 08:43:16 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:39:41 pm
So What - Liverpool Express

What A Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong
Online SvenJohansen

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67381 on: Yesterday at 08:46:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:43:16 pm
What A Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong

Goodbye Cruel World - Pink Floyd
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67382 on: Yesterday at 08:59:47 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 08:46:53 pm
Goodbye Cruel World - Pink Floyd
Goodbye Blue Sky - Pink Floyd
Offline rob1966

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67383 on: Yesterday at 09:01:17 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:59:47 pm
Goodbye Blue Sky - Pink Floyd

Mr Blue Sky - ELO
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67384 on: Yesterday at 09:02:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:01:17 pm
Mr Blue Sky - ELO
Mr. Soft - Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
Offline rob1966

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67385 on: Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:02:26 pm
Mr. Soft - Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel


Mr. Tambourine Man - Bob Dylan
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67386 on: Yesterday at 09:49:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm
Mr. Tambourine Man - Bob Dylan
Mr. Pink Eyes - The Cure.
Offline only6times

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67387 on: Yesterday at 10:55:20 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:49:37 pm
Mr. Pink Eyes - The Cure.
Eyes without a face. Billy Idol
Offline Razors Razor

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67388 on: Yesterday at 11:58:47 pm
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 10:55:20 pm
Eyes without a face. Billy Idol

Sexy Eyes - Dr Hook
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67389 on: Today at 09:39:03 am
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 11:58:47 pm
Sexy Eyes - Dr Hook
You Sexy Thing - Hot Chocolate
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67390 on: Today at 11:30:46 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:39:03 am
You Sexy Thing - Hot Chocolate
Things can only get better - D:Ream
Offline joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67391 on: Today at 12:40:38 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:30:46 am
Things can only get better - D:Ream
Something-Better Change-The Stranglers
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67392 on: Today at 01:59:21 pm
Quote from: joe buck on Today at 12:40:38 pm
Something-Better Change-The Stranglers
A Change Is Gonna Come - Sam Cooke
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67393 on: Today at 02:54:56 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:59:21 pm
A Change Is Gonna Come - Sam Cooke
A change would do you good - Sheryl Crow.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67394 on: Today at 03:05:27 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:54:56 pm
A change would do you good - Sheryl Crow.
Good Times Bad Times - Led Zeppelin
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67395 on: Today at 03:12:00 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:05:27 pm
Good Times Bad Times - Led Zeppelin
Wearing and tearing - Led Zeppelin.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #67396 on: Today at 03:15:34 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:12:00 pm
Wearing and tearing - Led Zeppelin.
Building Up And Tearing England Down - The Dubliners
