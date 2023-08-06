Life On Mars - David Bowie
Mars Bars - The Undertones
Zero Bars (Mr. Smith) - Tubeway Army.
In The Army Now - Status Quo
Are Friends Electric - Tubeway Army
Electric - Leila K
Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland?) - Jimi Hendrix
Have you ever seen the rain - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Prayers For Rain - The Cure.
Why Does it Always Rain on Me? - Travis
I Can't Stand the Rain - Ann Peebles
Can't Stand Losing You - The Police
Don't Stand So Close To Me - The Police
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down - Elvis Costello & The Attractions
Get Up, Stand Up - Bob Marley
Get Down - Gilbert O'Sullivan
Country down - Beck.
