Alien - Japan.
Welcome To Japan - The Strokes
Welcome To The pleasuredome - Frankie Goes To Hollywood.
Welcome To My World - Elvis Presley
My World - The Crack
My Way - Frank Sinatra
My Way - Sid Vicious
Price of Progress - Vicious Circle
The Price Of Peace-Jimmy Cliff
Summer holiday - Cliff Richards and the shadows
Shadow - The Lurkers
Shadow on the sun. - Audioslave
Distant Sun - Crowded House
Set the controls for the heart of the sun - Pink Floyd
A Good Heart - Feargal Sharkey
Heart of Glass - Blondie
Heart Shaped Box - Nirvana
For America.- Red Box
Breakfast in America - Supertramp
The Streets of America - Bad Religion
A Horse With No Name - America
Say My Name - Destiny's Child
You know my name - Chris Cornell (RIP).
All I Wanna Know - U.K Subs
All I wanna Do - Sheryl Crow
I Wanna Be Adored - Stone Roses.
Roses are Red. -The Mac Band
Old Red Eyes is Back - The Beautiful South
Red Alert - Basement Jaxx
Red Frame White Light - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark.
White Christmas - Bing Crosby
White Room - Cream
White Light/White Heat - Velvet Underground
