Protection - Massive Attack.
Hang Massive - Luminous Emptiness .
Hang em High - Perkele
High on Your Own Supply - Apollo 440
Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac
Are You Gonna Go My Way? - Lennie Kravitz
Are You Experienced - Jimi Hendrix
Are You Real - Tubeway Army.
Are You Ready To Ruck - Cockney Rejects
People Get Ready - The Impressions
People are Strange - Echo and the Bunnymen
Strange Days - The Doors
Days Like This - Van Morrison
On Days Like These - Matt Munro
Times Like These - Foo Fighters
Walking after you - Foo Fighters.
Walking in the Sand - The Allstonians
Walking On Sunshine - Katrina And The Waves
Walking on the moon - The Police
Bark At The Moon - Ozzy Osbourne
Man On The Moon - REM
Man On A Silver Mountain - Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow
I'm a man,i'm a boy - Sham 69
This Boy - The Beatles
The Only Living Boy in New York - Simon & Garfunkel
Only The Lonely - Roy Orbison
Lonely Planet - The The.
Lonely Town - Galen and Paul
Dirty Old Town - The Dubliners
