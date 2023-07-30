Bigmouth strikes again - The Smiths.
So You Win Again - Hot Chocolate
What Does It Take (To Win Your Love) - Junior Walker and the All Stars
Spirit Walker - The Cult.
Kirk Degiorgio Presents Esoterik - Starchaser (Spirit Catcher Remix).
The Spirit Of Radio - Rush
Capital Radio - The Clash
Capital (It Fails Us Now) - Gang Of Four
Do You Wanna Be in my Gang - Gary Glitter
Chain Gang - Sam Cooke
Above the Clouds - Gang Starr
Heat Above - Greta Van Fleet
The heat is on - Glenn Fry
On The Road Again - Canned Heat
Raglan Road - Luke Kelly
Stay On These Roads - A-ha.
Road to Hell - Chris Rea
Straight To Hell - The Clash
Straight Up - Paula Abdul
Up Around the Bend - Creedence Clearwater Revival
All Around The World - The Jam
Once Around The Block - Badly Drawn Boy
Once Upon Of Time in America - Dire Straits
Colour Me Once - Violent Femmes.
This is my Hollywood - 3 Colours Red
Hollywood Nights - Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band
