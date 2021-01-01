Sail To The Moon - Radiohead.
Blister On The Moon - Taste
Taste In Men - Placebo.
It's raining men - The Weathergirls.
Down Under - Men at Work
Down in The Sewer-The Stranglers
In The Air Tonight - Phil Collins
Sexy boy - Air.
You Sexy Thing - Hot Chocolate
Our Own Way - Hot Water Music
Show Me The Way - Peter Frampton
Show Me - Vök.
You To Me Are Everything - The Real Thing
Purple Sneakers - You Am I
Red Sails in the Sunset - The Platters
Take No Prisoners - Red Alert
Take That and Party - Take That
24 Hour Party People - Happy Mondays.
People everyday - Arrested Development.
People Get Ready - The Impressions,
Are You Ready - AC/DC
Are You Experienced - Jimi Hendrix
