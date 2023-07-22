« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1670 1671 1672 1673 1674 [1675]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2605066 times)

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66960 on: July 22, 2023, 12:25:42 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on July 21, 2023, 11:52:34 pm
The Story of the Blues - Wah!

The Story - Brandi Carlile
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,346
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66961 on: July 22, 2023, 01:13:46 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 22, 2023, 12:25:42 am

The Story - Brandi Carlile
Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea - PJ Harvey.
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,506
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66962 on: July 22, 2023, 06:33:39 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 22, 2023, 01:13:46 am
Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea - PJ Harvey.


Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) - Marvin Gaye
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,162
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66963 on: July 22, 2023, 10:55:14 am »
Quote from: Salty Dog on July 22, 2023, 06:33:39 am

Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) - Marvin Gaye
Nutbush City Limits - Ike & Tina Turner
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,852
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66964 on: July 22, 2023, 12:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 22, 2023, 10:55:14 am
Nutbush City Limits - Ike & Tina Turner
Sin City . ACDC
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,346
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66965 on: July 22, 2023, 01:16:19 pm »
Quote from: only6times on July 22, 2023, 12:28:03 pm
Sin City . ACDC
Sin in my Heart - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66966 on: July 22, 2023, 03:40:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 22, 2023, 01:16:19 pm
Sin in my Heart - Siouxsie and the Banshees.

Jimmy - Purple Hearts
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 683
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66967 on: July 22, 2023, 04:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 22, 2023, 03:40:27 pm

Jimmy - Purple Hearts

Two hearts beat as one -U2
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,506
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66968 on: July 22, 2023, 04:40:27 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on July 22, 2023, 04:25:06 pm
Two hearts beat as one -U2

Beat It - Michael Jackson
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66969 on: July 22, 2023, 05:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on July 22, 2023, 04:40:27 pm
Beat It - Michael Jackson

Rough Rider - The Beat
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,346
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66970 on: July 22, 2023, 05:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 22, 2023, 05:22:42 pm

Rough Rider - The Beat
Ghost Rider - Rollins Band.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66971 on: July 22, 2023, 06:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 22, 2023, 05:44:43 pm
Ghost Rider - Rollins Band.

The Ghosts of Cable Street - The Men They Couldn't Hang
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,346
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66972 on: July 22, 2023, 06:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 22, 2023, 06:04:09 pm

The Ghosts of Cable Street - The Men They Couldn't Hang
Letting The Cables Sleep - Bush.
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66973 on: July 22, 2023, 07:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 22, 2023, 06:36:06 pm
Letting The Cables Sleep - Bush.

Sleep Now In The Fire - Rage Against The Machine
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,215
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66974 on: July 22, 2023, 07:59:28 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on July 22, 2023, 07:56:37 pm
Sleep Now In The Fire - Rage Against The Machine
Go to sleep - Radiohead.
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,852
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66975 on: July 22, 2023, 08:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 22, 2023, 07:59:28 pm
Go to sleep - Radiohead.
Go now. The Moody Blues
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,215
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66976 on: July 22, 2023, 08:45:21 pm »
Quote from: only6times on July 22, 2023, 08:35:29 pm
Go now. The Moody Blues
Spirit of the Blues - Everton FC.

😂😂😂😂
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,852
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66977 on: July 22, 2023, 08:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 22, 2023, 08:45:21 pm
Spirit of the Blues - Everton FC.

😂😂😂😂
Spirit of the radio. (Ian) Rush
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,162
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66978 on: July 22, 2023, 09:10:34 pm »
Quote from: only6times on July 22, 2023, 08:49:24 pm
Spirit of the radio. (Ian) Rush
Gold Rush - Taylor Swift
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66979 on: July 22, 2023, 11:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 22, 2023, 09:10:34 pm
Gold Rush - Taylor Swift
Going For God - Shed Seven
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,215
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66980 on: July 23, 2023, 12:40:31 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on July 22, 2023, 11:21:41 pm
Going For God - Shed Seven
Going out - Supergrass.
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66981 on: July 23, 2023, 03:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 23, 2023, 12:40:31 am
Going out - Supergrass.
We're Going to Ibiza - The Vengaboys
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,162
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66982 on: July 23, 2023, 03:25:53 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on July 23, 2023, 03:04:41 pm
We're Going to Ibiza - The Vengaboys
We're Going to Be Friends - The White Stripes
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66983 on: July 23, 2023, 04:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 23, 2023, 03:25:53 pm
We're Going to Be Friends - The White Stripes
You're Going to Lose That Girl - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66984 on: July 23, 2023, 04:59:39 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on July 23, 2023, 04:36:59 pm
You're Going to Lose That Girl - The Beatles
 
Bye Bye Girl - The Hard Ons
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,215
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66985 on: July 23, 2023, 05:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 23, 2023, 04:59:39 pm
 
Bye Bye Girl - The Hard Ons
Coma girl - Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,346
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66986 on: July 23, 2023, 05:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 23, 2023, 05:07:06 pm
Coma girl - Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros.
Coma White - Marilyn Manson.
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66987 on: July 23, 2023, 05:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 23, 2023, 05:41:26 pm
Coma White - Marilyn Manson.
White Man in Hammersmith Palais - The Clash
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,346
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66988 on: July 23, 2023, 05:55:50 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on July 23, 2023, 05:47:38 pm
White Man in Hammersmith Palais - The Clash
The Drowning Man - The Cure.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,215
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66989 on: July 23, 2023, 06:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 23, 2023, 05:55:50 pm
The Drowning Man - The Cure.
Man on the moon - REM.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66990 on: July 23, 2023, 06:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 23, 2023, 06:27:27 pm
Man on the moon - REM.

Back Door Sally - Keith Moon
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,215
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66991 on: July 23, 2023, 06:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 23, 2023, 06:34:39 pm

Back Door Sally - Keith Moon
Back in the USSR - The Beatles.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,162
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66992 on: July 23, 2023, 09:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 23, 2023, 06:39:54 pm
Back in the USSR - The Beatles.
Stuck In The Middle With You - Stealers Wheel
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,346
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66993 on: July 23, 2023, 10:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 23, 2023, 09:02:09 pm
Stuck In The Middle With You - Stealers Wheel
Piggie in the Middle Eight - Cook da Books.
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,852
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66994 on: Yesterday at 01:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 23, 2023, 10:45:53 pm
Piggie in the Middle Eight - Cook da Books.
Out here in the middle. James McMurtry
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,162
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66995 on: Yesterday at 02:22:16 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 01:32:28 pm
Out here in the middle. James McMurtry
Here, There and Everywhere - The Beatles
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66996 on: Yesterday at 11:14:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:22:16 pm
Here, There and Everywhere - The Beatles
Right Here Right Now - Fat Boy Slim
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,162
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66997 on: Today at 12:47:09 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:14:01 pm
Right Here Right Now - Fat Boy Slim
Don't Stop Now - Crowded House
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1670 1671 1672 1673 1674 [1675]   Go Up
« previous next »
 