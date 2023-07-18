« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1669 1670 1671 1672 1673 [1674]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2600949 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,131
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66920 on: July 18, 2023, 05:41:50 pm »
Quote from: only6times on July 18, 2023, 03:52:04 pm
ain't nothing going on but the rent. -Gwen Guthrie
You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet - BachmanTurner Overdrive
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66921 on: July 18, 2023, 06:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 18, 2023, 05:41:50 pm
You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet - BachmanTurner Overdrive
Nothing Compares to You - Sinead O'Connor
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,840
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66922 on: July 18, 2023, 06:58:06 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on July 18, 2023, 06:02:17 pm
Nothing Compares to You - Sinead O'Connor
You Little Thief.  Fergal Sharkey
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,352
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66923 on: July 18, 2023, 06:59:52 pm »
Quote from: only6times on July 18, 2023, 06:58:06 pm
You Little Thief.  Fergal Sharkey

Try a Little Tenderness - Otis Redding
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,131
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66924 on: July 18, 2023, 08:13:05 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 18, 2023, 06:59:52 pm
Try a Little Tenderness - Otis Redding
Try Everything - Shakira
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,352
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66925 on: July 18, 2023, 10:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 18, 2023, 08:13:05 pm
Try Everything - Shakira

Turn, Turn, Turn (To Everything a Season) - The Byrds
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 682
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66926 on: Yesterday at 12:18:49 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 18, 2023, 10:27:07 pm
Turn, Turn, Turn (To Everything a Season) - The Byrds

Turn it on again - Genesis
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,131
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66927 on: Yesterday at 08:54:04 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 12:18:49 am
Turn it on again - Genesis
Here I Go Again - Whitesnake
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,352
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66928 on: Yesterday at 08:57:25 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:54:04 am
Here I Go Again - Whitesnake

Here I Go Again - Archie Bell and the Drells
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,840
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66929 on: Yesterday at 09:06:16 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:57:25 am
Here I Go Again - Archie Bell and the Drells
Alone again naturally. Gilbert O'Sullivan
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,315
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66930 on: Yesterday at 09:20:55 am »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:06:16 am
Alone again naturally. Gilbert O'Sullivan
The Natural One - Folk Implosion.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,131
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66931 on: Yesterday at 12:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:20:55 am
The Natural One - Folk Implosion.
It's Only Natural - Crowded House
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,139
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66932 on: Yesterday at 02:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:19:51 pm
It's Only Natural - Crowded House
Natural Blues - Moby.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,352
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66933 on: Yesterday at 07:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:25:30 pm
Natural Blues - Moby.

Kentucky Blue Bird (Send a Message to Martha) - Lou Johnson
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,315
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66934 on: Yesterday at 07:38:59 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:25:09 pm
Kentucky Blue Bird (Send a Message to Martha) - Lou Johnson
Sweet Bird Of Truth - The The.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,139
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66935 on: Yesterday at 08:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:38:59 pm
Sweet Bird Of Truth - The The.
Bird of Prey - Jim Morrison.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,131
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66936 on: Yesterday at 09:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:05:34 pm
Bird of Prey - Jim Morrison.
Bird Of Paradise - Snowy White
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,315
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66937 on: Yesterday at 11:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:02:43 pm
Bird Of Paradise - Snowy White
Paradise Place - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,131
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66938 on: Today at 10:49:28 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:02:18 pm
Paradise Place - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
There Is A Place - The Beatles
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66939 on: Today at 01:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 10:49:28 am
There Is A Place - The Beatles
There She Goes - The La's
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,315
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66940 on: Today at 02:11:10 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 01:16:04 pm
There She Goes - The La's
There Goes The Fear - Doves.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,041
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66941 on: Today at 02:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:11:10 pm
There Goes The Fear - Doves.


Don't Fear The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult (or Apollo 440)
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,840
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66942 on: Today at 02:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 02:33:25 pm

Don't Fear The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult (or Apollo 440)

Coming down. -The Cult
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,131
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66943 on: Today at 04:01:23 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 02:53:15 pm
Coming down. -The Cult
Coming Up - Paul McCartney
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,041
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66944 on: Today at 04:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:01:23 pm
Coming Up - Paul McCartney

Uptown Top Ranking - Althea and Donna
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,131
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66945 on: Today at 04:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:09:55 pm
Uptown Top Ranking - Althea and Donna
Uptown Girl - Billy Joel
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,041
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66946 on: Today at 04:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:52:26 pm
Uptown Girl - Billy Joel

Naughty Girl - Beyoncé
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,131
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66947 on: Today at 05:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:58:29 pm
Naughty Girl - Beyoncé
Nasty Naughty Boy - Christina Aguilera
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,502
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66948 on: Today at 05:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:03:04 pm
Nasty Naughty Boy - Christina Aguilera

Nasty Mind - D12
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,131
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66949 on: Today at 05:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 05:07:42 pm
Nasty Mind - D12
Jealous Mind - Alvin Stardust
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,315
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66950 on: Today at 06:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:20:51 pm
Jealous Mind - Alvin Stardust
Jealous of Youth - The The.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,139
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66951 on: Today at 07:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:05:43 pm
Jealous of Youth - The The.
Sugar Kane - Sonic Youth.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,315
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66952 on: Today at 08:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:45:10 pm
Sugar Kane - Sonic Youth.
Spin Spin Sugar - Sneaker Pimps.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,131
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66953 on: Today at 09:15:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:19:20 pm
Spin Spin Sugar - Sneaker Pimps.
You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) - Dead or Alive
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1669 1670 1671 1672 1673 [1674]   Go Up
« previous next »
 