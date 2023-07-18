ain't nothing going on but the rent. -Gwen Guthrie
You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet - BachmanTurner Overdrive
Nothing Compares to You - Sinead O'Connor
You Little Thief. Fergal Sharkey
Try a Little Tenderness - Otis Redding
Try Everything - Shakira
Turn, Turn, Turn (To Everything a Season) - The Byrds
Turn it on again - Genesis
Here I Go Again - Whitesnake
Here I Go Again - Archie Bell and the Drells
Alone again naturally. Gilbert O'Sullivan
The Natural One - Folk Implosion.
It's Only Natural - Crowded House
Natural Blues - Moby.
Kentucky Blue Bird (Send a Message to Martha) - Lou Johnson
Sweet Bird Of Truth - The The.
Bird of Prey - Jim Morrison.
Bird Of Paradise - Snowy White
Paradise Place - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
There Is A Place - The Beatles
There She Goes - The La's
There Goes The Fear - Doves.
Don't Fear The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult (or Apollo 440)
Coming down. -The Cult
Coming Up - Paul McCartney
Uptown Top Ranking - Althea and Donna
Uptown Girl - Billy Joel
Naughty Girl - Beyoncé
Nasty Naughty Boy - Christina Aguilera
Nasty Mind - D12
Jealous Mind - Alvin Stardust
Jealous of Youth - The The.
Sugar Kane - Sonic Youth.
Spin Spin Sugar - Sneaker Pimps.
