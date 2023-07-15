Vision thing - Simple Minds
Theme for great cities - Simple Minds.
Theme From the Bottom - Phish
From Me To You - The Beatles
Im Gonna Run Away From You - Tammi Lynn
Look Away - Big Country
Looking For a Fox - Clarence Carter
Looking For Clues - Robert Palmer.
Blues Clues - Shotgun Willy, Yung Craka
Shotgun Solution - Angelic Upstarts
Suicide Solution - Ozzy Osbourne
Final Solution - Pete Murphy.
The Final Countdown - Europe
Apocalypse Now - Final Conflict
Go Now - Moody Blues
Story of the blues - The Mighty Wah
Police Story - The Partisans
The Partisan - Leonard Cohen
