Play That Funky Music - Wild Cherry
Wild is the Wind - David Bowie
The Wind Cries Mary - Jimi Hendrix
The First days of Spring - Noah and the Whale.
The First Picture of You - The Lotus Eaters
Lotus - REM.
Lotus flower - Radiohead
Flower in the Desert - The Cult.
Low Desert - REM.
Low Five - Sneaker Pimps.
Saturn Five - Inspiral Carpets
Five Years - David Bowie.
Golden Years - David Bowie
What's Another Year - Shane MacGowen and the Popes
Another Day - Paul McCartney
One to another - Charlatans.
Another step (closer to you). Kim Wilde and Junior
One step beyond - Madness.
Can I Play With Madness - Iron Maiden
Madness - Muse
Plug in baby - Muse.
The Plug - Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers
Such a good feeling - Brothers in Rhythm.
Get Rhythm - Johnny Cash
Girls got rhythm. AC\DC
The Rhythm of the Evening - Gary Numan.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
the rhythm of the night -corona
Night Prowler. AC\DC
King Prowler - Calabrese
King Rocker - Generation X.
