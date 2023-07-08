I feel you - Depeche Mode.
You Are My Love - Liverpool Express
Pubs of Liverpool - Big Bad Bollocks
Liverpool Docks-Smokie
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
long haired lover from liverpool - jimmy osmond
Its Been So Long - George McCrea
All Night Long - Rainbow
All along the watch tower - Bob Dylan
Move Along - All American Rejects
Young Americans - David Bowie
Suspicious Minds - Fine Young Cannibals
I Eat Cannibals - Total Coelo
Eat It - Weird Al Yankovic.
Break it to me - Muse
Bring It On Home Back To me - Sam Cooke
Bring it all Back - S Club 7
Back to Front - Stiff Little Fingers
Back To You - Bryan Adams
Wher do you go to my Lovely - Peter Sarstedt
Once is Enough - Peter Perrett
Aint No Mountain High Enough- The Supremes
Misty Mountain Hop - Led Zeppelin
River deep, mountain high - Ike and Tina Turner.
Shes a river - Simple Minds
If You Could Read My Mind - Simple Minds
always on my mind - elvis
Always On my mind - Pet Shop Boys.
You Cant Always Get What You Want- Rolling Stones
