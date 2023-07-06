Stand by me / OASIS
Stand By Me - Ben E King
King of the Mountain - Kiss
Man On A Silver Mountain - Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow
Silver Machine - Hawkwind
Standing in the Shadows of Love - The Four Tops
I Saw Her Standing There - The Beatles
Standing in the way of control - Gossip.
Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun - Pink Floyd
Set Me Free - The Kinks
Free love - Depeche Mode.
Wishing Well - Free
Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You) - A Flock of Seagulls
Local Boy In The Photograph - Stereophonics
My Boy Lollipop - Millie Small
Lazy Sunday Afternoon - Small Faces
Sunday Morning Coming Down - Johnny Cash
Sunday Morning -Velvet Underground
Going Underground - The Jam
6 Underground - Sneaker Pimps.
Sound of the underground - Girls Aloud
Sound of the suburbs - The Members
Suburbia - The pet shop boys
The Boy's Are Back in Town - Thin Lizzy
Stories for boys - U2
Boys Like Me - Gary Numan.
Like A Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan
Love Like Blood - Killing Joke.
The Killing Moon - Echo and the Bunnymen
Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Bad Man - Cockney Rejects
I Wanna Be Your Man - The Beatles
Here Comes Your Man - The Pixies
Here Comes The Rain Again - Eurythmics
Kingdom of Rain - The The.
The Skinheads Dem A Come - Mr.Symarip
Come As You Are - Nirvana.
