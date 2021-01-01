Stand by me / OASIS
Stand By Me - Ben E King
King of the Mountain - Kiss
Man On A Silver Mountain - Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow
Silver Machine - Hawkwind
Standing in the Shadows of Love - The Four Tops
I Saw Her Standing There - The Beatles
Standing in the way of control - Gossip.
Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun - Pink Floyd
Set Me Free - The Kinks
Free love - Depeche Mode.
Wishing Well - Free
Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You) - A Flock of Seagulls
Local Boy In The Photograph - Stereophonics
My Boy Lollipop - Millie Small
Lazy Sunday Afternoon - Small Faces
Sunday Morning Coming Down - Johnny Cash
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.73]