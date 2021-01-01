You can't always get what you want - The Rolling Stones.
Can't Buy Me Love - The Beatles
Love is a Wonderful Colour - The Icicle Works
Colour Me Once - Violent Femmes.
Once Upon a Time in the West - Dire Straits
Go West - Village People
West End Girls - Pet Shop Boys
Westbound Number 9 - Flaming Ember
Number 9 Dream - John Lennon
Youre More Than a Number in My Little Red Book - The Drifters
Numbers - Soft Cell.
Killing Me Softly with His Song - Roberta Flack
The Killing season - Mark Lanegan.
Time of the Seasons - The Zombies
Four Seasons in one Day - Crowded House
If I Were A Carpenter - Four Tops
Kid A - Radiohead
A Forest - The Cure.
A Song I Heard the Ocean Sing - Phish
