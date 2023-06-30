« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1661 1662 1663 1664 1665 [1666]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2580840 times)

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,910
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66600 on: June 30, 2023, 09:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 30, 2023, 08:07:17 pm
Take me away - Oasis.
Midnight At the Oasis - Maria Muldaur
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66601 on: June 30, 2023, 10:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 30, 2023, 09:21:13 pm
Midnight At the Oasis - Maria Muldaur
Down in the Tube Station at Midnight - The Jam
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,886
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66602 on: Yesterday at 09:50:02 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on June 30, 2023, 10:10:03 pm
Down in the Tube Station at Midnight - The Jam
That's entertainment - The Jam.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,139
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66603 on: Yesterday at 09:55:07 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:50:02 am
That's entertainment - The Jam.
That's Too Bad - Tubeway Army.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,886
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66604 on: Yesterday at 10:45:48 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:55:07 am
That's Too Bad - Tubeway Army.
Bad - U2.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,085
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66605 on: Yesterday at 11:10:23 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:45:48 am
Bad - U2.

Ive Been a Bad, Bad Boy - Paul Jones
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66606 on: Yesterday at 01:58:22 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:10:23 am
Ive Been a Bad, Bad Boy - Paul Jones
 
City Boy - 4 Skins
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,886
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66607 on: Yesterday at 02:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 01:58:22 pm
 
City Boy - 4 Skins
Hit the city - Mark Lanegan.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,085
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66608 on: Yesterday at 03:37:50 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:21:38 pm
Hit the city - Mark Lanegan.

Hit and Run - Rose Baptiste
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66609 on: Yesterday at 03:43:09 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 03:37:50 pm
Hit and Run - Rose Baptiste

We Can't Be Beaten - Rose Tattoo
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,910
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66610 on: Yesterday at 03:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 03:43:09 pm

We Can't Be Beaten - Rose Tattoo
We Will Rock You - Queen
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,139
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66611 on: Yesterday at 03:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 03:43:09 pm

We Can't Be Beaten - Rose Tattoo
The Beaten Generation - The The.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,910
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66612 on: Yesterday at 09:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:44:53 pm
The Beaten Generation - The The.
My Generation - The Who
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,781
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66613 on: Yesterday at 09:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:14:04 pm
My Generation - The Who
Who made who?- AC-DC
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,886
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66614 on: Yesterday at 09:31:38 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:21:20 pm
Who made who?- AC-DC
Who do you think you are? - Spice Girls.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,910
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66615 on: Yesterday at 09:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:31:38 pm
Who do you think you are? - Spice Girls.
Know Who You Are - Slade
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,085
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66616 on: Yesterday at 10:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:35:03 pm
Know Who You Are - Slade

Do You Want To Know a Secret? - Billy J Kramer and the Dakotas.
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66617 on: Yesterday at 11:06:23 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:54:38 pm
Do You Want To Know a Secret? - Billy J Kramer and the Dakotas.
What Do I Get? - Buzzcocks
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 666
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66618 on: Today at 12:45:07 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:06:23 pm
What Do I Get? - Buzzcocks

What do you want from me - Pink Floyd
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,139
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66619 on: Today at 02:12:07 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 12:45:07 am
What do you want from me - Pink Floyd
What I Want - Dead or Alive.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,886
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66620 on: Today at 06:37:57 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:12:07 am
What I Want - Dead or Alive.
What I really want - Alanis Morrisette.
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,480
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66621 on: Today at 01:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:37:57 am
What I really want - Alanis Morrisette.

Is This What You Wanted - Leonard Cohen
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,139
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66622 on: Today at 02:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 01:38:41 pm
Is This What You Wanted - Leonard Cohen
What In The World's Wrong - Dark Star.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,287
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66623 on: Today at 02:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:03:14 pm
What In The World's Wrong - Dark Star.

the only living boy in new york - simon and garfunkel
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,910
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66624 on: Today at 02:30:18 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:09:18 pm
the only living boy in new york - simon and garfunkel
The Living Years - Mike And The Mechanics.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,139
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66625 on: Today at 03:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:30:18 pm
The Living Years - Mike And The Mechanics.
It Must Have Been Years - Tubeway Army.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,910
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #66626 on: Today at 03:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:06:26 pm
It Must Have Been Years - Tubeway Army.
It Must Have Been Love - Roxette
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1661 1662 1663 1664 1665 [1666]   Go Up
« previous next »
 