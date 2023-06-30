Take me away - Oasis.
Midnight At the Oasis - Maria Muldaur
Down in the Tube Station at Midnight - The Jam
That's entertainment - The Jam.
That's Too Bad - Tubeway Army.
Bad - U2.
Ive Been a Bad, Bad Boy - Paul Jones
City Boy - 4 Skins
Hit the city - Mark Lanegan.
Hit and Run - Rose Baptiste
We Can't Be Beaten - Rose Tattoo
The Beaten Generation - The The.
My Generation - The Who
Who made who?- AC-DC
Who do you think you are? - Spice Girls.
Know Who You Are - Slade
Do You Want To Know a Secret? - Billy J Kramer and the Dakotas.
What Do I Get? - Buzzcocks
What do you want from me - Pink Floyd
What I Want - Dead or Alive.
What I really want - Alanis Morrisette.
Is This What You Wanted - Leonard Cohen
What In The World's Wrong - Dark Star.
the only living boy in new york - simon and garfunkel
The Living Years - Mike And The Mechanics.
It Must Have Been Years - Tubeway Army.
