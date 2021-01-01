Touch The Hem of His Garment - Sam Cooke
The Bad Touch - Bloodhound Gang
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
bad - u2
Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Bark At The Moon - Ozzy Osbourne
How Come My Dog Don't Bark (When You Come Around) - Dr. John
I Want A Dog - Pet Shop Boys.
I Want It All - Queen
All I want is you - U2
All You Need Is Love - The Beatles
I Need - Buzzcocks
Need Your Love So Bad - Fleetwood Mac
Love is a stranger. Euryhthmics
The Stranger Song - Leonard Cohen
Stranger in a strange land - U2
Promised Land - Joe Smooth
Promised You A Miracle - Simple Minds
The Promise - Girls Aloud
Different for girls.- Joe Jackson
Jackson - Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood
Doctor My Eyes - Jackson Browne
Doctor Robert - The Beatles
Rock n roll doctor. Little Feat
Little Lies - Fleetwood Mac
Little by Little - Oasis
Try a Little Tenderness - Otis Redding
A Little Time Bomb - Billy Bragg
Mind Bomb - The The.
Empire State of Mind - Jay Z (feat Alicia Keys)
Got My Mind Set On You - George Harrison
