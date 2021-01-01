Together Forever - Rick Astley
Together Alone - Crowded House
Happy alone - Kings of Leon.
Happy House - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
The Jack that house built. -Jack and Chill
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
house of fun - madness
Can I Play With Madness - Iron Maiden
Play For Today - The Cure.
Things We Said Today - The Beatles
All these things that I've Done - The Killers
Times Like These - Foo Fighters
