Space face - Simple Minds
A Simple Game - The Four Tops
The Name Of The Game - Abba
The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game - The Marvelettes
A Game Called Echo - Gary Numan.
Echo Beach - Martha and the Muffins
Nowhere to run to -Martha and the Vandellas
Run To The Hills-Iron Maiden
Iron sky-Paolo Nutini
Empty sky - Bruce Springsteen.
Rain - Bruce Ruffin
Lemonstone desired-Rain
Purple Rain - Prince
Red Rain. -Peter Gabriel
Snoopy versus The Red Baron - The Hotshots
Red frame, white light - OMD
A Broken Frame - Depeche Mode.
Broken Arrow - Neil Young
Sweet Caroline - Neil Diamond
Sweet Bird Of Truth - The The.
A Bird In The Hand (Is Worth Two in A Bush) - The Velvelettes
Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush
Running to stand still - U2.
You're still the one. -Shania Twain
You're My World - Cilla Black
You're Nicked - Angelic Upstarts
Angels With Dirty Faces - Sham 69
All Or Nothing - Small Faces
Do Nothing - The Specials
