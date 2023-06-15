The day we caught the train - Ocean Colour Scene.
Slow Train - Bob Dylan
Slow Down - The Beatles
Way Down In The Hole - The Blind Boys Of Alabama
Down In A Hole - Alice In Chains
Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) - Cher
Bang Bang - BA Robertson
Bang a Gong (Get It on) - T. Rex
Tubthumping (I Get Knocked Down) - Chumbawamba
Get out of your own way - U2
Are You Gonna Go My Way - Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Valentino - The Auteurs.
Years & Years, MNEK - Valentino
Wasted Years - Iron Maiden
Wasted Time - Skid Row
Time Of The Season - The Zombies
Time for Action - Secret Affair
One Night Love Affair - Bryan Adams
Stand and Deliver - Adam and the Ants
Ants in the kitchen- Masters of Reality
Soul Kitchen-The Doors
Head on the Door - The Cure
Knocking At Your Back Door - Deep Purple
Millions Like us - Purple Hearts
Two Hearts beat as one - U2
Only a Broken Heart - Tom Petty
