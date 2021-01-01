Brother wolf, sister moon - The Cult
Like Sister And Brother - Drifters
Dance Little Sister - The Rolling Stones
Give Me Just A Little More Time - Chairmen of The Board
Time - Pink Floyd
Pink Houses - John Mellencamp
Just Like a Pill - Pink
Thieves Like Us - New Order
One Of Us - Joan Osborne
(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay - Otis Redding
The Size of a Cow - The Wonder Stuff
One O'Clock High - Cows
River Deep, Mountain High - Ike & Tina Turner
Eight Miles High - The Byrds
Eight Days A Week - The Beatles
Ruined In A Day - New Order
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
a day without me - u2
