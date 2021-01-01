Use Me - Teardrop Explodes.
Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall - Coldplay
Every Breath You Take - Police
Police Oppression - Angelic Upstarts
The Dream Police - Tubeway Army.
Dream in August - the Coral.
Dear August - Noah Cyrus and PJ Harding
August and September - The The.
Stalin - August Spies
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Help Me - The Spellbinders
With A Little Help From My Friends - The Beatles
Are 'Friends' Electric? - Tubeway Army.
We are Going to be Friends - The White Stripes
Going To The Zoo - Peter, Paul and MarySpoilerThis will be stuck in your head forever. [close]
Zoo Station. -U2
The Zoo Song - Candice Marie and Keith,guest vocals by Ray
Future Song - Cranes.
The Cowboy Song-Public image
Cowboy Song - Thin Lizzy
Ex Cowboy - Mogwai.
Judas Priest - Some Heads Are Gonna Roll
There's gonna be some rockin'- AC-DC
There's Gonna Be a Borstal Breakout - Sham 69
