Some days are better than others -U2
Better Be Home Soon - Crowded House
Better Do Better - Hard-Fi.
Hard Days Night - The Beatles
Eight Days a Week - The Beatles
One hundred days - Mark Lanegan.
One Hundred Years - The Cure.
Fields of Fire (four hundred miles) - Big Country
Club Country - The Associates.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
country feedback - rem
Go Wild in the Country - Bow Wow Wow
Wild Is The Wind-Bowie
Wild Wood - Paul Weller
Knock On Wood - Eddie Floyd
Hard sun - Eddie Vedder.
Black hole Sun- Soundgarden
Distant Sun - Crowded House
The House of Love - I don't know why I love you.
Slip Inside This house - Primal Scream
This is the day - The The
A Day In The Life - The Beatles
Riders on The Storm - Doors
On the Wings of a Dove - Madness
Broken Wings - Mr. Mister
Broken Down Angel-Nazareth
Send Me An Angel - Scorpions
Angels Versus Aliens - Mogwai.
Loving The Alien - David Bowie
I am a Product - Alien Sex Fiend
Praying To The Aliens - Tubeway Army.
NDN/Alien - Blackfire
Surfing With The Alien - Joe Satriani
Ode To Billy Joe - Bobbie Gentry
Me And Bobby McGee - Janis Joplin
Me and You Vs The World - Space
Somebody up there likes you - Simple Minds
Somebody To Die For - Hurts.
