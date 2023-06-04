A Blues In Drag - The Glove.
Blue Boy - Orange Juice
The Missing Boy - Durutti Column.
Missing You - John Waite
Over You - Roxy Music.
I've Got The Music In Me - Kiki Dee
Me and You Against the World - Space
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
everybody wants to rule the world - tears for fears
Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We - The Cranberries.
Ode to my family - The Cranberries.
Drowned In Wine - Family
Cheap Wine - Darkbuster
Red Wine At Dead Time - Cecil.
Little Red Corvette - Prince
Twice - Little Dragon.
Puff the Magic Dragon - Peter, Paul and Mary
Forever lost - The Magic Numbers.
You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling - Human League
You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin' - The Righteous Brothers
Ive Lost You - Jackie Wilson
We Love You - Cock Sparrer
You are the Sunshine of my Life - Stevie Wonder
That's Life - Sham 69
Summer Of 69 - Bryan Adams
Long Hot Summer - The Style Council
Summer In Dublin - Bagatelle
Rocky Road to Dublin - The Dubliners
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.24]