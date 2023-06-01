Whos gonna ride your wild horses - U2
Gonna Make You An Offer You Cant Refuse - Jimmy Helms
Why Can't I Be You - The Cure.
Gonna Make you a Star - David Essex
Wandering star - Portishead.
Suicide By Star - God Is An Astronaut.
Cool as Ice - Suicide
Kool Thing - Sonic Youth.
The Way You Do the Things You Do - The Temptations
Temptation - Heaven 17.
Heaven Must Have Sent You - The Elgins
Heaven Is Waiting - Danse Society.
Tired Of Waiting For You - The Kinks
Waiting For The Worms - Pink Floyd
Working And Waiting - The Clash.
Working Man Blues - Merle Haggard
The Working Hour - Tears For Fears.
Working on a dream - Bruce Springsteen.
Working For The Yankee Dollar - The Skids.
Working In a Coal Mine - Lee Dorsey
Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns N' Roses
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.2]