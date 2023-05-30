Im a Midnight Mover - Bobby Womack
I'm So Tired - The Beatles
Tired of Waiting - The Kinks
Waiting For An Alibi - Thin Lizzy
Waiting For The Man - Velvet Underground.
Watch That Man - David Bowie
Drown So I Can Watch - Twilight Sad.
I Can See For Miles - The Who
Who Are You? - The Who
No Matter What Sign You Are - Diana Ross and The Supremes
Sign of the Times = The Belle Stars
The Times They Are A-Changing - Bob Dylan
Good Times - Chic
Festival Time - San Remo Golden Strings
Radar Love - Golden Earring
Love On a Mountain Top - Robert Knight
Rocky Mountain Way-Joe Walsh
This Year - The Mountain Goats
I do not want this - Nine Inch Nails.
Do You Want To Know A Secret - The Beatles
What do you want from me? - Monaco.
From Me To You - The Beatles
From the Underworld - The Herd
Dark and Long - Underworld.
Dark Entries - Bauhaus.
The Dark Side of the Moon - Pink Floyd
Love on Your Side - The Thompson Twins
