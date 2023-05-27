Don't give up on us - David Soul
Don't Give Up - Peter Gabriel (ft. Kate Bush)
Running up that hill - Kate Bush.
Running With The Devil - Van Halen
The Running Man - John Foxx.
The Man With a Child in his Eyes - Kate Bush
Man On A Silver Mountain - Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow
I Am The Mountain - Bird.
I am a Rock - Simon and Garfunkel
Love On The Rocks - Neil Diamond
Dont Play That Song - Chris Farlowe
Rain Song - Led Zeppelin
I Sing Rain - Gary Numan.
Tinseltown In The Rain - Blue Nile
Blue Hotel - Chris Isaak
Blue Boy - Orange Juice
Orange Crush - REM.
Shaking Up Orange St - Prince Buster
The Prince - Madness
Little red corvette - Prince.
Cold Little Heart - Michael Kiwanuka
Little Broken Hearts - Norah Jones.
The Hearts Filthy Lesson-Bowie
Lessons in Love - Level 42
The Love Cats - The Cure.
Cats in The Cradle - Ugly Kid Joe
Ugly Americans - Poison Idea
Young Americans - David Bowie
Too much too young - The Specials
Too young to die - Jamiroquai
Only the Good Die Young - Billy Joel
Young at heart - The Bluebells.
Closer To The Heart - Rush
Beauty of a Broken Heart - Phish
Splinter (Songs From A Broken Mind) - Gary Numan.
