The Black Hit Of Space - Human League.
War Pigs - Black Sabbath
War Songs - Gary Numan.
Sad Songs (Say So Much) - Elton John
What will you say - Jeff Buckley.
Say It Isn't So - Hall & Oates
Say Hello, Wave Goodbye - Soft Cell
Hello, I Love You - The Doors
Love is stronger than death -The The
Death And Between - Pleasure Symbols.
Torn Between Two Lovers - Mary McGregor
Lovers On Main Street - Japan.
all the lovers - kylie
All Things Reconsidered - Phish
Things We Said Today - The Beatles
She said - Longpigs.
She Said She Said - Beatles
She's Only 18 - Red Hot Chili Peppers
She's In Parties - Bauhaus.
In too deep -Genesis
The Same Deep Water As You - The Cure.
Smoke On The Water - Deep Purple
Purple Haze - Jimi Hendrix
All along the watchtower - Jimi Hendrix.
All Together Now - The Farm
All Together Now - The Beatles
Now Us The Time - Jimmy James and the Vagabonds
Child In Time - Deep Purple
How Deep Is Your Love - Bee Gees
Love Song -The Damned
Only A Northern Song - The Beatles
Nick Northern - Snuff
Northern lights - Renaissance
Harbour Lights - The The.
There is a light that never goes out - The Smiths.
Blinded By The Light - Manfred Mann's Earth Band
