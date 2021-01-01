The Black Hit Of Space - Human League.
War Pigs - Black Sabbath
War Songs - Gary Numan.
Sad Songs (Say So Much) - Elton John
What will you say - Jeff Buckley.
Say It Isn't So - Hall & Oates
Say Hello, Wave Goodbye - Soft Cell
Hello, I Love You - The Doors
Love is stronger than death -The The
Death And Between - Pleasure Symbols.
Torn Between Two Lovers - Mary McGregor
Lovers On Main Street - Japan.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
all the lovers - kylie
All Things Reconsidered - Phish
