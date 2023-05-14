Gary Gilmore's Eyes - The Adverts
We Close Our Eyes - Go West.
Closer To The Heart - Rush
Your Cheatin Heart - Glen Campbell
Your Song - Elton John
A Love Like Yours (Dont Come Knocking Everyday) - Ike and Tina Turner
Everyday I Die - Tubeway Army.
(I Just Died) In Your Arms - Cutting Crew
Only in Dreams - Weezer
Dreams of Leaving - Human League.
She's Leaving Home - The Beatles
Shes A Lady - Sir Tom Jones
Three Times A Lady - The Commodores
Lady in Red - Chris de Burgh
Red Sails In The Sunset - Fats Domino
Red Sails - China Crisis.
On A Slow Boat To China - Peggy Lee & Bing Crosby
Slow Car To China - Gary Numan.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]