Gary Gilmore's Eyes - The Adverts
We Close Our Eyes - Go West.
Closer To The Heart - Rush
Your Cheatin Heart - Glen Campbell
Your Song - Elton John
A Love Like Yours (Dont Come Knocking Everyday) - Ike and Tina Turner
Everyday I Die - Tubeway Army.
(I Just Died) In Your Arms - Cutting Crew
Only in Dreams - Weezer
Dreams of Leaving - Human League.
She's Leaving Home - The Beatles
Shes A Lady - Sir Tom Jones
Three Times A Lady - The Commodores
Lady in Red - Chris de Burgh
