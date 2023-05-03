Could It Be Im Falling in Love - The Detroit Spinners
Ever Fallen in Love - Buzzcocks
Fooled Around and Fell In Love - Elvin Bishop
If I Fell - The Beatles
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
if you could read my mind - gordon lightfoot
I Don't Mind - Buzzcocks
I Dont Want to Spoil the Party - The Beatles
It's My Party and I'll Cry if I want To - Lesley Gore
Party All the Time - Eddie Murphy
Friend To All - Necros
My Secret Friend - IAMX.
Do You Want To Know A Secret - The Beatles
Secret Agent Man - Johnny Rivers
I'm An Agent - Gary Numan.
I'm Too Sexy - Right Said Fred
Do You Think I'm Sexy - Rod Stuart
Do You Need The Service - Tubeway Army.
i need you tonight - inxs
Tonight, Tonight - Smashing Pumpkins.
In The Air Tonight - Phil Collins
Seasons In The Abyss - Slayer
Seasons In The Sun - The Kingston Trio
Distant Sun - Crowded House
Paper Sun - Traffic
Don't Look Back In To The Sun - The Libertines
I Am The Sun - Dark Star.
Scousers Never Buy The Sun - Billy Bragg
the sun always shines on tv - aha
TV Party - Black Flag
