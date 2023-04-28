Pretty Fly (For a White Guy) - The Offspring
White Room - Cream
No Room For You - Demob
The Cedar Room - Doves.
When Doves Cry - Prince
Boys Don't Cry - The Cure.
Cure for the Itch - Linkin Park
Itchycoo Park - Small Faces
Down In The Park - Tubeway Army.
Down To The Wire - Neil Young
Live Wire - AC/DC
Live It Up - Mental As Anything
Do Anything You Wanna Do - The Business
Takin' Care Of Business - Bachman-Turner Overdrive
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
careful with that axe eugene - pink floyd
Pink Champagne - Carrie Underwood
Mr. Pink Eyes - The Cure.
Teenage Rebel - Pink Fairies
Teenage Kicks - Undertones.
Lust for Kicks - The Cars
lust for life - iggy pop
Life in a Northern Town - The Dream Academy
Only A Northern Song - The Beatles
Song Sung Blue - Neil Diamond
Blue Guitar - Justin Hayward
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.85]