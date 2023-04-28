« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1640 1641 1642 1643 1644 [1645]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2534368 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,130
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65760 on: April 28, 2023, 03:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on April 28, 2023, 03:17:21 pm
Pretty Fly (For a White Guy) - The Offspring
White Room - Cream
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65761 on: April 28, 2023, 05:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 28, 2023, 03:52:50 pm
White Room - Cream

No Room For You - Demob
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,470
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65762 on: April 28, 2023, 05:11:44 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April 28, 2023, 05:07:28 pm

No Room For You - Demob
The Cedar Room - Doves.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,130
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65763 on: April 28, 2023, 05:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 28, 2023, 05:11:44 pm
The Cedar Room - Doves.
When Doves Cry - Prince
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,470
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65764 on: April 28, 2023, 06:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 28, 2023, 05:40:42 pm
When Doves Cry - Prince
Boys Don't Cry - The Cure.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,130
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65765 on: April 28, 2023, 06:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 28, 2023, 06:38:34 pm
Boys Don't Cry - The Cure.
Cure for the Itch - Linkin Park
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,606
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65766 on: April 28, 2023, 07:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 28, 2023, 06:45:56 pm
Cure for the Itch - Linkin Park

Itchycoo Park - Small Faces
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,470
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65767 on: April 28, 2023, 08:05:21 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on April 28, 2023, 07:20:56 pm
Itchycoo Park - Small Faces
Down In The Park - Tubeway Army.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,606
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65768 on: April 28, 2023, 10:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 28, 2023, 08:05:21 pm
Down In The Park - Tubeway Army.

Down To The Wire - Neil Young
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,130
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65769 on: Yesterday at 11:51:26 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on April 28, 2023, 10:58:12 pm
Down To The Wire - Neil Young
Live Wire - AC/DC
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,606
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65770 on: Yesterday at 01:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:51:26 am
Live Wire - AC/DC

Live It Up - Mental As Anything
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65771 on: Yesterday at 03:27:52 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:49:52 pm
Live It Up - Mental As Anything

Do Anything You Wanna Do - The Business
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,130
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65772 on: Yesterday at 03:46:36 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 03:27:52 pm

Do Anything You Wanna Do - The Business
Takin' Care Of Business - Bachman-Turner Overdrive
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,842
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65773 on: Yesterday at 04:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:46:36 pm
Takin' Care Of Business - Bachman-Turner Overdrive

careful with that axe eugene - pink floyd
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,130
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65774 on: Yesterday at 04:16:49 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 04:08:23 pm
careful with that axe eugene - pink floyd
Pink Champagne - Carrie Underwood
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,470
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65775 on: Yesterday at 06:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:16:49 pm
Pink Champagne - Carrie Underwood
Mr. Pink Eyes - The Cure.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65776 on: Yesterday at 06:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:21:29 pm
Mr. Pink Eyes - The Cure.

Teenage Rebel - Pink Fairies
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,470
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65777 on: Yesterday at 07:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:32:58 pm

Teenage Rebel - Pink Fairies
Teenage Kicks - Undertones.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,130
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65778 on: Yesterday at 08:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:01:27 pm
Teenage Kicks - Undertones.
Lust for Kicks - The Cars
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,842
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65779 on: Yesterday at 08:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:34:08 pm
Lust for Kicks - The Cars

lust for life - iggy pop
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65780 on: Yesterday at 09:31:44 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 08:38:40 pm
lust for life - iggy pop
Life in a Northern Town -  The Dream Academy
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,130
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65781 on: Yesterday at 09:50:45 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 09:31:44 pm
Life in a Northern Town -  The Dream Academy
Only A Northern Song - The Beatles
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,224
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65782 on: Yesterday at 10:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:50:45 pm
Only A Northern Song - The Beatles

Song Sung Blue - Neil Diamond
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,606
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65783 on: Yesterday at 10:58:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:34:24 pm
Song Sung Blue - Neil Diamond

Blue Guitar - Justin Hayward
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,470
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65784 on: Today at 12:31:20 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:58:57 pm
Blue Guitar - Justin Hayward
Red Guitar - David Sylvian.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.
Pages: 1 ... 1640 1641 1642 1643 1644 [1645]   Go Up
« previous next »
 