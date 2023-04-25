In The Light - Led Zeppelin
Beyond The Dying Light - God Is An Astronaut.
Light Up or Leave Me Alone - Traffic
Into The Light - Siouxsie and the Banshees
Blue Light - Ultravox.
For You Blue - The Beatles
With or without you - U2
Without the One You Love - The Four Tops
Goodbye To Love - The Carpenters
If I Were a Carpenter - Bobby Darin
Me and Bobby McGee - Janis Joplin
Me and Your Mama - Childish Gambino
Needle in the Groove - Mama's Boys
Into The Groove - Madonna
Groove is in the Heart - Deee Lite
God is Dead - Heart Attack
The Goes God - Crowded House
What if God Was One of Us? - Alanis Morissette
Us and Them - Pink Floyd.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
the sun and the rain - madness
