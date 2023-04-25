« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2532884 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65720 on: April 25, 2023, 04:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 25, 2023, 03:45:15 pm
In The Light - Led Zeppelin
Beyond The Dying Light - God Is An Astronaut.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65721 on: April 25, 2023, 04:48:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 25, 2023, 04:21:11 pm
Beyond The Dying Light - God Is An Astronaut.

Light Up or Leave Me Alone - Traffic
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65722 on: April 25, 2023, 04:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on April 25, 2023, 04:48:51 pm
Light Up or Leave Me Alone - Traffic

Leave Me Alone - Sham 69
Offline lucas65

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65723 on: April 25, 2023, 05:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 25, 2023, 03:45:15 pm
In The Light - Led Zeppelin
Into The Light - Siouxsie and the Banshees
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65724 on: April 25, 2023, 06:31:47 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on April 25, 2023, 05:07:25 pm
Into The Light - Siouxsie and the Banshees
Blue Light - Ultravox.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65725 on: April 25, 2023, 09:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 25, 2023, 06:31:47 pm
Blue Light - Ultravox.
For You Blue - The Beatles
Offline kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65726 on: April 25, 2023, 09:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 25, 2023, 09:14:19 pm
For You Blue - The Beatles

With or without you - U2
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65727 on: April 25, 2023, 10:17:50 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on April 25, 2023, 09:18:03 pm
With or without you - U2

Without the One You Love - The Four Tops
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65728 on: April 25, 2023, 10:20:10 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on April 25, 2023, 10:17:50 pm
Without the One You Love - The Four Tops
Goodbye To Love - The Carpenters
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65729 on: April 25, 2023, 10:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 25, 2023, 10:20:10 pm
Goodbye To Love - The Carpenters

If I Were a Carpenter - Bobby Darin
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65730 on: Yesterday at 02:30:14 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on April 25, 2023, 10:31:30 pm
If I Were a Carpenter - Bobby Darin
Me and Bobby McGee - Janis Joplin
Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65731 on: Yesterday at 03:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:30:14 pm
Me and Bobby McGee - Janis Joplin


Me and Your Mama - Childish Gambino
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65732 on: Yesterday at 04:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 03:38:44 pm
Me and Your Mama - Childish Gambino

Needle in the Groove - Mama's Boys
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65733 on: Yesterday at 05:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 04:09:49 pm
Needle in the Groove - Mama's Boys
Into The Groove - Madonna
Offline lucas65

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65734 on: Yesterday at 05:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:08:33 pm
Into The Groove - Madonna
Groove is in the Heart - Deee Lite
Offline Boston always unofficial

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65735 on: Yesterday at 05:58:38 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 05:51:46 pm
Groove is in the Heart - Deee Lite

God is Dead - Heart Attack
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65736 on: Yesterday at 06:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:58:38 pm

God is Dead - Heart Attack
The Goes God - Crowded House
Offline lucas65

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65737 on: Yesterday at 11:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:01:37 pm
The Goes God - Crowded House
What if God Was One of Us? - Alanis Morissette
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65738 on: Today at 12:08:04 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:28:15 pm
What if God Was One of Us? - Alanis Morissette
Us and Them - Pink Floyd.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65739 on: Today at 07:16:40 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:08:04 am
Us and Them - Pink Floyd.

the sun and the rain - madness

Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65740 on: Today at 08:30:58 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:16:40 am
the sun and the rain - madness
I Am The Sun - Dark Star.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.
