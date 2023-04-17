Paper Plane-Status Quo.
Paper Cuts - Nirvana
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
the first cut is the deepest - p p arnold
Feels Like The First Time - Foreigner
Got the Time - Anthrax
Wendy Time - The Cure.
It's My Life - Wendy O Williams
Still Life In Mobile Homes - Japan.
Life Is A Highway - Tom Cochrane
Tangerine - Buffalo Tom
Buffalo Gals - Malcolm McLaren
The Gals O' Dublin Town Storm Weather - Shanty Choir
Any Port In a Storm - The Skels
Any Colour You Like - Pink Floyd
The Colour Of Spring - Talk Talk.
Colours fly and Catherine wheel - Simple Minds.
Eat My Dust You Insensitive Fuck - Catherine Wheel.
Eat the Rich - Motorhead
eat to the beat - blondie
Mirror in the Bathroom - The Beat
And The Beat Goes On - The Whispers
Japanese Whispers - The Cure.
Turning Japanese - The Vapors
Vapour Trails - My Vitriol.
Trail Of Tears - The Proletariat
Tracks of my Tears - Smokey Robinson
The Tears of a Clown - Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
Tears In Rain - Vangelis.
Standing in the Rain - Husker Du
I'm Still Standing - Elton John
Standing On The Corner Of The Third World - Tears For Fears.
Meet Me On The Corner - Lindisfarne
There's A Girl In The Corner - Twilight Sad.
Anglo Girl Desire - Radio Birdman
Take Me Girl Im Ready - Junior Walker and the All Stars
