Paper Plane-Status Quo.
Paper Cuts - Nirvana
the first cut is the deepest - p p arnold
Feels Like The First Time - Foreigner
Got the Time - Anthrax
Wendy Time - The Cure.
It's My Life - Wendy O Williams
Still Life In Mobile Homes - Japan.
Life Is A Highway - Tom Cochrane
Tangerine - Buffalo Tom
Buffalo Gals - Malcolm McLaren
The Gals O' Dublin Town Storm Weather - Shanty Choir
Any Port In a Storm - The Skels
Any Colour You Like - Pink Floyd
The Colour Of Spring - Talk Talk.
